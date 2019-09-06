Several tenants at Diamond Run Mall say they anticipate the mall closing and are leaving, some of their own accord, others after being sent notices to vacate within 24 hours.
Kimberly Chadburn, owner of Green Mountain Storyville, said Friday in an interview that she first learned on Tuesday she was being evicted when another business owner called her about it. She said she followed up on Wednesday by speaking with the leasing department at Zamias Services Inc. and learned her eviction letter had been sent to the wrong address. When she got the letter on Thursday it told her she had to be out of the mall within 24 hours. The letter said nothing about why, it only cited a clause in the lease saying it had the right to do this.
Chadburn said she spoke to Cindy Lindrose, vice president of specialty leasing at Zamias Services Inc. and was told that the first round of termination notices were being sent to tenants with any amount of back rent due. According to Chadburn, Lindrose told her that if she paid half of what she owes in back rent now, that Lindrose would advocate for her to stay until the end of September but could make no promises.
Chadburn said her rent is $850 per month and she was $3,700 behind when she spoke to Lindrose. This isn’t uncommon for Chadburn, as her business is slow in the summer months and she makes up her payments between September and May. This has been a long-standing practice between her and the mall owners. She said she paid $1,850 after speaking to Lindrose, but plans to be moved out by the end of this weekend.
She said she doesn’t know yet where she’ll go and is in contact with people who’ve booked her for parties.
According to Chadburn, she was told by Lindrose that the mall will be closing, though no date for this was given.
Calls and emails to Lindrose weren’t returned on Friday. A message was also left with Zamias’ answering service with no followup response. The company has a history of not responding to Herald inquiries.
Lisa Leonard, owner of Butts and Guts Fitness Classes, said Friday she has rented the mall’s community room on an hourly basis for her fitness classes since January. She was contacted on Wednesday by Steven Skaling, operations manager at Diamond Run Mall, saying that the mall’s owners want the community room closed immediately, but that he would let her stay until Friday.
Leonard said she’s made arrangements to do business at the Howe Center starting Monday.
“I was really appalled,” Leonard said, adding that she’s heard from a couple of other tenants at the mall that they’ve also been told to vacate.
A phone message left for Skaling at the mall Friday wasn’t returned.
Meshach Tourigny, owner of Mountain Man Jewelry/Mountain Music Vinyl, said in an interview Friday that while he’s not been sent a lease termination letter, he plans to leave the mall by late October.
‘I’m ready,” he said. “I think everyone here is starting to make plans for the end.”
He said his business has been at the mall in its current spot for eight years. It was a kiosk for a few years before that.
Tourigny said he’s working on sorting out the details of moving into a new location.
On Thursday, Cara Gauvin, of Peak Performance All-Star Cheerleading and Dance, told the Herald she learned on Tuesday that her lease wasn’t being renewed and that she had 24 hours to leave. She didn’t know then where she’d be moving to but said it would take more than the 24-hour notice period.
Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said he and Bill Sweet, administrative assistant to the Select Board, left phone messages with Zamias on Friday, none of which were returned.
Terenzini said he’s concerned about the mall’s future, job loss and lost tax revenue. He said communication with Zamias had improved lately, with the company indicating it was exploring options for entertainment venues and mixed-use housing.
“It’s a bit frustrating that they didn’t return any of our calls,” Terenzini said. “We feel we could be a good partner up there.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
