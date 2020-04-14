Given that the current pandemic is being caused by a disease, COVID-19, that attacks the lungs, now would be a good time to quit smoking, say health experts.
“It’s always a good time to quit smoking, but there’s probably never been a more urgent time to quit smoking and vaping,” said Matt Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, on Tuesday.
Myers said COVID-19 afflicts a person’s lungs, meaning those with compromised lung function are at a greater risk for becoming seriously ill, or dying, if infected.
“Nothing compromises the lungs more than smoking,” he said. “Any kind of smoking.”
He said vaping is a problem, too, as there’s a growing body of evidence for that also being harmful to lungs.
“It’s not a surprise that preliminary data we have seen out of China and Italy, and the United States, all indicate that smokers and former smokers are at an increased risk for the most severe consequences of the disease,” he said.
He said a study done in China showed smokers were 14 times more at risk for a serious COVID-19 infection than nonsmokers. He said, however, the study was small and preliminary,
“I think any honest scientist would be hesitant to say to you, we know the precise degree of increased risk,” he said. (But) “The increased risk is consistent across the board and, candidly, makes total sense.”
Myers said some people are worried that given the stress of the situation and restrictions placed on gatherings and travel that it would be hard to quit smoking now.
“In fact, this may be an even easier time in a critical respect,” he said. “Families are spending more time together, and families that support an individual who’s trying to quit make a difference. The fact that there’s less access to group counseling sessions and that we’re all feeling stressed doesn’t mean it will be harder today. In fact, with increased motivation and family support, it’s likely that we will see even more success.”
He said it’s been shown that people who do quit feel better overall and are able to manage stress better than they did when smoking or vaping. Myers said when people stop smoking, they see an improvement in lung function almost right away as well.
“One of the fascinating things about this disease is that for 80% of the overall population the symptoms are mild, but in the 20% who it hits, it’s devastating,” he said. “You want to get yourself out of that category if you can.”
Myers said there’s no good national data on how many people have sought help to quit smoking during the pandemic.
For Vermont, it appears quite a few are interested, according to data from the Department of Health.
“You may recall a number of press conferences ago, I mentioned how the timing may be right for any who have been thinking about quitting to do more than think, but to try to implement that thought into some kind of an action plan,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine on Monday at a news briefing held alongside Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials. They’ve been held regularly for the past few weeks.
Levine said phone registrations for the 802 Quits program were up by 41% comparing March 2020 to March 2019. Web registrations were up by 162%.
He doesn’t know what the effect on the actual quit rates will be, since those are measured over periods of six months to a year, he said, but congratulated those who’d made the effort and urged others to do the same.
He said people who want to stop smoking can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit 802quits.org.
“Overall, I’ve found people are more receptive right now,” said Nancy Wagner, dietician and tobacco treatment specialist at Central Vermont Medical Center.
People looking to quit smoking come to her in various ways. Some seek her out, others get referred by their medical provider. Not all are on board with quitting right now, she said.
“They might have talked with their provider in a visit about it and they’ve got lung problems or something, and the doctor says, you need to quit, can I have somebody call you? And they say, yes, because they don’t want to say no to the doctor, but they’ll say no to me,” she said.
In those cases, she’ll advocate for the smoker to at least cut back, as any decrease in smoking is an improvement.
“And then there are the people who say, this is the time to do it, let’s go ahead and do it,” she said.
She leaves it up to smokers as to how many times they need to call her, be it once a week or less often. Because of the pandemic, everything she does is by phone, from home.
“Most people are OK with that, but some people are social and seeking out a group, but we’re not doing those right now,” she said.
