Like last year, several Vermont towns are considering asking their voters come Town Meeting Day if they’ll allow retail cannabis sales to take place within their city and town limits. Meanwhile, since it began meeting in May, the Cannabis Control Board has made some progress establishing rules for cannabis sellers.
Per Vermont law, towns have to vote to allow retail cannabis sales to adults only.
On Tuesday night, Rutland Town Select Board, following an executive session, voted unanimously to put two cannabis-related articles before voters.
The first article asks whether voters will permit licensed cannabis retailers to operate in town, the others asks if voters will allow cannabis integrated licenses.
“Cannabis retailer” is defined as a person licensed by the Cannabis Control Board to sell cannabis and cannabis products to those 21 and older for off-site consumption.
An integrated license allows one to be a cultivator, wholesaler, product manufacturer, retailer and testing laboratory.
At its Dec. 27 meeting, the Proctor Select Board decided to table a discussion about cannabis sales until its next regular meeting on Monday, to allow the board more time to mull the action over.
The Proctor board was likewise considering two articles, one to allow retail sales, the other to allow integrated licenses. Town Manager Michael Ramsey said many other towns are doing it this way, as it’s two separate issues.
Recorder Lisa Miser asked if the board had considered issues that might come up related to zoning. She was concerned that because some retail businesses are allowed to operate from homes, that cannabis retailers might as well.
Select Board member Tom Hogan said the board hadn’t talked about the matter in that much depth and suggested tabling the discussion for another meeting.
Select Board member Linda Raymond said it was her understanding that board members, in general conversation, had indicated they didn’t wish to see cannabis retail in town. Select Board Chair Judy Frazier said she didn’t recall there being any kind of consensus on the matter.
Select Board member Ben Curtis said he believes the issue needs to be decided by voters.
In early December, the Rutland City Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to put the cannabis question on the March ballot.
Geoffrey Pizzutillo, co-founder and executive director of Vermont Growers Association, stated in an email Wednesday that as far as his organization knows, Essex, St. Albans Town, Ferrisburgh, Manchester, Bristol, Eden, Milton, Hartford, Wilmington and Rockingham may have cannabis on their ballots at Town Meeting.
According to vermontijuana.com, over 20 towns voted to allow retail cannabis in 2021. Among them were Winooski, Bennington, Burlington, Brattleboro, Montpelier, Danby, Pawlet, Danville, Windsor, Strafford, Middlebury, Vergennes, Waterbury, Pownal, Brandon, Salisbury, Burke, Sutton, Barton, Peacham, Brownington, Duxbury, Waitsfield, Berlin, Randolph, Johnson and South Hero. The towns of Richmond, Lyndon and Newport voted their measures down.
According to its website, Vermont Growers Association is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, cannabis trade organization.
“This year is going to be a huge year for cannabis in Vermont, for sure,” said Pizzutillo.
He said the integrated licenses will be available to three out-of-state companies, iAnthus, Curaleaf and Slang Worldwide, who will be allowed to open for adult retail on May 1. Everyone else will be able to open Oct. 1, said Pizzutillo.
“The integrated license type is what we call a first mover advantage, it allows the existing medical companies to participate in our adult use market five months before, basically Vermonters (can), so basically they’ll be able to do everything as of this May when sales start,” he said.
According to Pizzutillo, the Cannabis Control Board has been doing a good job, but lawmakers have made that job difficult, tying the CCB’s hands on many items. There was also a months-long delay in appointing the CCB, which has left it behind on its work.
That said, it did send five rules to the secretary of state. Those involved licensing, the regulation of cannabis establishments, medical cannabis, compliance and enforcement, and the removal of board members. It has also issued two reports and plans to release a third soon. According to Vermont Growers Association, it’s expected that the CCB rulemaking process will wrap up in February.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.