WATERBURY — No recent cases of COVID-19 were found among the inmates and staff at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland after testing last week. However, almost 25 new cases were found among a group of 219 Vermont inmates placed in a Mississippi jail, according to James Baker, interim commissioner for the Vermont Department of Corrections.
On Aug. 4, the number was 153, but Baker said after testing done last week, the total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID is 176, or about 80% of the Vermont inmates in Mississippi.
“I cannot tell you how disappointing it is to look at a piece of paper in front of you that says 80.4% of the inmates that the commissioner of corrections of Vermont – that’s me – are responsible for are positive. This situation has to be managed through this situation and then: No more,” Baker said.
Baker said results have not been received from tests done Thursday, but said state officials are “anticipating that we could see more positives.”
At the end of July, six inmates who were returned to Vermont from Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, tested positive for COVID.
Baker said the corrections department had been testing all of the staff and inmates for COVID at its facilities on a rotating basis, but stepped out of that schedule to conduct extra testing in Rutland, first on Aug. 7 and again on Aug. 14, because of the six cases that had been identified there.
There were about 170 people, including staff and inmates, tested on those two dates, but no new cases of COVID found.
A final round of testing at Marble Valley is scheduled for today.
There were seven inmates and two corrections officers who tested positive for COVID. Six of the inmates were coming back to Vermont from Mississippi and the seventh already was at Marble Valley. Baker said the inmates were asymptomatic, but the two corrections officers had felt sick.
“I’ve spoken to both officers. They are getting better but they do remain with symptoms,” Baker said.
The officers, who are quarantining and whose contacts have been traced, have not been in the facility since Aug. 4.
Next week, the rotation of testing each facility will return but Baker pointed out that the Tallahatchie facility will be added, making the testing cycle seven weeks long.
“So we will test facilities, one facility a week for every seven weeks and then start the cycle over for the foreseeable future until we feel that we are beyond the threat to the facilities from the virus. No one knows how long that’s going to take,” he said.
Of the inmates in Mississippi, most are asymptomatic, but Baker said one has been hospitalized and there are another four who corrections staff are “watching very closely.”
About 120 of the 176 who tested positive for COVID are being classified as being “in medical recovery,” because they have not shown any symptoms for 10 days or more.
The Mississippi jail is a private facility run by CoreCivic. Baker said he had been in direct contact with leadership and made them aware of Vermont’s expectations and need for the care of the inmates for which Vermont is responsible.
He also added that Vermont corrections staff had sent a team to Tallahatchie to see the facility and its operations in person. Plans are being made to send a second team.
Baker spoke about the latest COVID testing results at a press conference on Monday. Asked about removing the inmates from Tallahatchie, Baker said he couldn’t speak to what might happen in the relationship between Vermont and CoreCivic, but said the state would have conversations with legal counsel or take other steps if CoreCivic officials don’t meet their obligations.
“I have to say, they are doing what we’re asking them to do now,” he said.
However, Baker also added that moving almost 220 inmates would be a “challenge,” although he said he didn’t expect any additional Vermont inmates to be sent to Mississippi.
