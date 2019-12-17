BRANDON — The mosquito control district’s budget is up this year.
According to a budget that was shared with the Herald by the town of Pittsford, total expenses budgeted for the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District’s 2020-2021 fiscal year is $178,100. Last year’s spending was $154,072. According to the BLSG’s website, the budget was approved by its board at the Nov. 7 meeting.
It includes a $20,000 line item for a coordinator. In an interview earlier this month, Mike Blaisdell, Pittsford’s representative to the BLSG and its new chairman starting in January, the coordinator position became necessary when long-time BLSG leader, Ben Lawton, of Goshen, said he’d be stepping down from the role. Blaisdell said Lawton and the BLSG Vice Chairman Jeff Whiting have done an enormous amount of volunteer work for the district over the years and their efforts can’t be replaced for free.
Some expense line items of note include public relations at $4,000. The district had budgeted $2,500 for that item the year before. The district also budgeted $20,000 for labor associated with adulticide, having budgeted $15,000 the year before. Overall, costs related to spraying were budgeted at $100,500, and the previous year it was budgeted for $87,200.
Another new line item was $3,000 for drone licenses.
For several months, the district has been exploring the possibility of using aerial drones to survey likely mosquito breeding areas and possibly deploy mosquito control products. The late Art Doty initiated the effort and was researching it until his death in July. The district had scheduled a drone demonstration for October, but opted to postpone it until further notice, as there are issues surrounding permitting.
The district gets some funding from the Legislature, which it splits with the state’s only other insect control district, the Lemon Fair Insect Control District which serves Bridport, Cornwall and Weybridge. It also gets funding from its member towns.
According to the budget, Brandon’s contribution is $42,021 this year, up from $40,571. Leicester is budgeted to pay $25,502, up from $24,622. Salisbury is budgeted for $26,371, up from $25,462. Goshen’s only rose a few hundred dollars to $14,924. Pittsford will pay $36,080, up from $34,835. Proctor is also served by the district. It’s contribution didn’t go up much, about $450, to a total of $15,450.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.