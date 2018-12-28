PITTSFORD — The local mosquito district is asking its member towns for more money in 2019.
Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock said Thursday the BLSG Insect Control District sent the town a letter on Dec. 17 saying Pittsford’s assessment for the 2019-20 fiscal year is $34,835, plus $17,750 for Pittsford’s buy-in to the district. A copy of the letter, provided to the Herald, included no explanation for the increase.
Haverstock said this represents a 38 percent increase over the previous year. He said he believes an increase in the cost of insect spray and litigation costs stemming from a lawsuit filed during summer against the state by the Boston-based Toxics Action Center are the cause.
According to its website, the BLSG Insect Control District was formed in 1979 as a municipal district with the mission of reducing “... levels of mosquitoes for better quality of life and improved health of our citizens.”
Its website says it’s funded by the state and dues paid by member towns. The BLSG is named for the towns Brandon, Leicester, Salisbury and Goshen. Pittsford joined last year.
Proctor, while not a member of the district, does receive services, which it budgets for, according to Proctor Town Manager Stan Wilbur. He said Friday the town has been budgeting $15,000 per year for services and will likely level-fund that amount for the coming fiscal year.
According to Seth Hopkins, chairman of the Brandon Select Board, this year the BLSG Insect Control District is asking for $40,571. Last year, it requested $33,900. Hopkins said the letter didn’t come with any kind of information explaining the increase. Hopkins said the Select Board is in the process of finalizing its budget to go before voters. He expects the mosquito district will be discussed at the Jan. 8 meeting. The district has not attended these in the past, Hopkins said.
According to the minutes of the Dec. 3 Leicester Select Board meeting, the mosquito district is asking for $10,000 more this year from that town. According to the 2017 Town Report, the town budgeted $17,121 for the mosquito control district this current year.
Officials in Goshen did not return calls.
Tom Scanlon, vice chairman of the Salisbury Select Board, said Friday the district’s request has increased, but he didn’t have the exact numbers readily available.
Attempts to reach officials from the mosquito district weren't successful Friday.
Lawsuit
In June, the Toxics Action Center, with the help of the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic at Vermont Law School, appealed a “notice of intent” filed by the mosquito district with the Department of Environmental Conservation. The center claims the notice isn’t in compliance with the district’s Pesticide General Permit because it’s supposed to explore other options prior to spraying and hasn’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.