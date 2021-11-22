LEICESTER — Doug Perkins is the new leader of the local mosquito control district.
Perkins has been involved with Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District (BLSG) for a little over a year now, he said on Monday. He was elected chairman by the district’’s governing body on Thursday, replacing Mike Blaisdell who remains Pittsford’s representative.
Blaisdell had served as chairman for about two years.
The BLSG selects a chair on an annual basis, though there is no limit on the number of terms one can serve.
The district consists of Brandon, Leicester, Salisbury, Goshen, and Pittsford, but Proctor also pays for some of its services. Each member town’s select board appoints two members and an alternate to the district’s board. Perkins said he is a member of the Lake Dunmore Fern Lake Association, which per BLSG rules can nominate the second BLSG representative from Leicester and Salisbury.
The BLSG also appointed Jeff Schumann, a Salisbury representative, as vice chairman. Schumann is president of the Lake Dunmore Fern Lake Association.
Brad Lawes was reappointed as BLSG treasurer, while Stephen Belcher was appointed as secretary.
Perkins said he became interested in the BLSG several years ago.
“I was busy building the house that we live in here on Fern Lake and got pretty well devoured by mosquitoes, so I got very interested in what the mosquito district was doing to control things and had some interactions with them at that point and certainly recognized that in the Leicester swamp area there is a lot of insect activity that needs to be controlled,” he said. “That’s what piqued my interest, being devoured.”
When the lake association needed to send a new representative to the BLSG, Perkins volunteered.
He said he also serves on the lake association’s insect control committee, which largely serves as a liaison between the two groups.
Perkins grew up in Vermont, having graduated from high school in Burlington. He’d go on to earn a master’s degree in public administration from Northeastern University in Boston. He then spent 22 years in the Coast Guard, retiring at the rank of commander, then serving 15 years as a consultant to a number of companies with Coast Guard contracts.
He said the BLSG has been doing well, but the major issue before it now is its relationship with one of its member towns.
“The significant issue before us this past year has been the Salisbury situation,” he said. “My position on that is that we absolutely need to keep Salisbury as a member of the district and work with them to provide whatever services they want from the mosquito district.”
At Town Meeting Day, Salisbury voters opted not to fund the BLSG. The district has two primary funding sources, a state grant, and the assessment each member town pays annually. The grant only pays for larvicide services, while the town fees fund adulticide spraying, the latter being a somewhat controversial practice that led to the Salisbury vote.
While the vote didn’t affect Salisbury’s membership, it did force a hard look at the district’s funding sources and what services those pay for exactly. For instance, the state grant only pays for larvicide, but requires a match, which is covered by the town assessments.
“We worked hard over the last few months to put together a budget format that allows us to take a hard look at what we’re spending our money on for adulticiding, for larviciding, and for overhead expenses, and by breaking those apart, which they never have before, that allows us to then say to Salisbury, if Salisbury so chooses, if you want just a larviciding program then that’s what this is going to cost you,” said Perkins.
While the BLSG hasn’t heard talk of other towns considering opting out of the adulticide spending, if one or more ever did, the district could more easily parse out those costs.
“I certainly would encourage the Salisbury folks at the next Town Meeting Day to vote for full services,” said Perkins. “The reason is, mosquitoes don’t respect town boundaries very much, and there’s a lot of swamp up in Salisbury with mosquitoes, so if the wind is blowing in the right direction they end up down here in Leicester.”
The district also spent much of this past year updating the agreement under which it was formed. This will include a name change. Perkins said the majority of the changes are small and meant to make things more clear. The member towns have to approve this, he said, but hopefully by the start of 2022 the newly branded Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District will be completely updated.
