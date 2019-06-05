BRANDON — The mosquito control district is thinking about using aerial drones for surveillance and dropping treatment products.
The topic was brought up at the May 16 meeting of the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District (BLSG).
Art Doty, who founded the district and now sits on its Board of Directors, said in an interview Wednesday that the BLSG has only begun researching drones as an option for possibly replacing or supplementing the use of helicopters and airplanes.
The BLSG uses larvicide and adulticide materials to control local mosquito populations. Larvicide is a bacteria used to kill the insects in their larval form, while the adulticide is a pesticide chemical used to kill adults. The BLSG gets some funding from the state to purchase larvicide, while funding for adulticide comes from members towns. Some of the material is spread from the ground using trucks, but the district has been known to spray from the air.
Ben Lawton, head of the BLSG, said Tuesday that aerial treatments are expensive. Depending on how muddy the waters to be treated are, it can cost $42 per acre for an effective, aerial larvicide treatment. He said for a helicopter company to come out, at least 1,000 acres have to be treated.
Lawton said he got the idea for using drones after he attended the annual meeting of the American Mosquito Control Association, held in Florida at the end of March, where the use of drones in managing mosquito populations was discussed.
He said that while the BLSG is still researching the matter, the prices they’ve seen for a drone system have start-up costs in the neighborhood of $35,000.
“We may be able to apply for a state grant,” he said, to help with those initial fees.
Using a drone to deploy material would be cheaper than other methods, he said, costing around $20 per acre. Smaller areas could also be treated.
According to Doty, procuring traditional aerial support is difficult from a technical standpoint as well as a financial one. He said there aren’t many companies in the region that do aerial spraying and the ones that do are usually kept busy by insect control districts with much larger budgets. Aerial spraying sometimes isn’t available when the BLSG needs it, he said. Weather conditions and the hatching cycle dictate when spraying can be done from the air, and it’s difficult to coordinate those efforts. A drone, he said, could be deployed when and where the distinct needs it.
Doty said even if the devices aren’t used to drop larvicide or adulticide, they can be used to monitor mosquito breeding areas. Right now that has to be done from trucks and on foot, which is time consuming and less effective.
He said drone pilots need to be licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration. From what he’s learned so far, the drones can be quite precise as to where they place material.
“There’s lots to learn,” he said.
The BLSG also provides mosquito control services in Pittsford and Proctor.
