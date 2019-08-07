BRANDON — The man credited with founding the local insect control district passed away last month.
Art Doty was 83 when he died July 2 at the Helen Porter Nursing Home in Middlebury, according to his obituary.
Doty was an active member of the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District (BLSG) until shortly before his death from pancreatic cancer, said Ben Lawton, the succeeding leader of the mosquito district, in a Wednesday interview.
Lawton said he remembers being in a meeting with Doty about a week before he died during which Doty took a call from his oncologist bearing bad news. Lawton said Doty carried on with the meeting as if everything were normal.
“Art was dynamic,” said Lawton. “He had a great perspective on how to get things done.”
He said Doty was heavily involved with a number of projects for the district, one of them being the use of drones to monitor mosquito hatches and deploy larvicide.
"Art was indeed the father of mosquito control in the Otter Creek Valley," said Lawton. "During the early 1970s, the Lake Dunmore/Fern Lake Association had done some primitive mosquito control as compared with today’s standards. The association, or those who were doing the spraying, asked Art if he would be interested in taking over the project. He agreed and formed the insect control district consisting of the towns of Brandon, Leicester, and Salisbury."
The BLSG is one of two insect control districts in Vermont, the other being the Lemon Fair Insect Control District, which covers Bridport, Weybridge and Cornwall. The BLSG was founded in 1978, Lemon Fair in 2006. The BLSG now covers Proctor as well. It gets funding from the state for its larvicide program, but member towns contribute to its expenses.
Lawton said 1989 was a particularly bad year for mosquitoes in Otter Valley floodplain.
“At this time, Art was also a lobbyist in Montpelier for the credit bureau association and knew his way around Montpelier,” said Lawton in an email. “He contacted Governor Madeleine Kunin and invited her to come down to see the nature of the mosquito infestation, which was affecting the tourist industry. She did, and on June 14 was inundated by swarms of mosquitoes, which made national TV news throughout the country as Brandon became ‘the mosquito capital of the U.S.’ On returning to Montpelier, she convened the emergency finance board, which appropriated $100,000 for mosquito control and thus began the larvicide program, thanks to Art’s ingenuity.”
Lawton said Doty and his son, Paul, were the backbone of the BLSG for years, responsible for many equipment and facility upgrades.
"He knew nothing about mosquito control, so he enlisted the help of the state entomologist John Turmel," Lawton said. "Through the years, they became fast friends, and Art often referred to Jon as his second son because they spent so much time together. Jon, Art and Paul Doty spent many hours in wetlands of the Otter Creek floodplains sampling and identifying the mosquito population; more than 45 species of mosquito were found. The Dotys - Art, Paul, Donna (Art's wife) and Jon Trumel - were truly the pioneers of mosquito control in our valley."
At the July 8 Brandon Select Board meeting, the board passed a “Resolution of Sorrow” in honor of Doty for his years of service to the community, which went beyond his work with the BLSG.
“Because he was a believing Christian, Art believed in second chances, fostering humane treatment of vulnerable children in the care of Vermont state institutions, and giving of his time and good judgment to Brandon’s restorative justice program for youthful offenders, and whereas Art Doty was one of a kind, and Brandon won’t be the same without him,” reads part of the resolution.
According to Doty’s obituary, he was born in Watertown, Massachusetts, growing up in Belmont. He attended Boston University and joined the Army in 1957. He came to Salisbury after leaving the Army and worked for Penn Mutual Insurance Co. Later, he was a counselor at Weeks School in Vergennes. He bought the Credit Bureau of Rutland, which he ran until his retirement in 1987. For 14 years, he lived in Florida, traveling between there and Nova Scotia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.