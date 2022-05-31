BRANDON — The mosquito control district says it needs more money from the government to cover the cost of larvicide treatments.
Wayne Rausenberger, treasurer for the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District, who represents Brandon on the district’s Board of Directors, asked the Select Board at its May 23 meeting to write a letter to the governor in support of the request.
He said the district board voted last Thursday to write a letter to Gov. Phil Scott asking that funds for larvicide be increased.
Until recently, the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District was known as the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District, (BLSG). It changed its name after overhauling its bylaws.
The district is funded through two main sources, one being a $140,000 state grant it splits evenly with the Lemon Fair Insect Control District, the other being payments from member towns and towns receiving its services. The grant can only be used to fund larvicide treatments.
“I got a very irate phone call yesterday morning from a Brandon resident about the fact that we have not been out doing any larvicide treatment with a helicopter,” said Rausenberger at the board meeting. He explained that the way the district operated 20 years ago is not the same as it operates today, and it’s not a simple thing to arrange an aerial treatment.
“The problem with the grant is, well, there’s a bunch of things wrong with the grant. First of all, there’s not enough money in it for us to do what we really need to do,” he said.
It costs $19 an acre for an aerial larvicide treatment, he said. The helicopter won’t fly for less than 1,000 acres and with the product costing $20,000, plus other expenses, a 1,000 acre job would run about $41,000.
There are 6,000 treatable acres in the district, he said, though to his knowledge a treatment that size has never been done.
Beside some one-time funds here and there, the level of the larvicide grant hasn’t changed in many years, meanwhile costs have been going up, according to Rausenberger.
“Right now, we have $6,236 left out of the $70,000 that expires in June. We should have done a treatment last week. We don’t have the funds,” he said.
He said a letter from the board to the governor might help.
The board had several questions about who in the state government is actually behind the grant. Board Chair Seth Hopkins said the letter would be more effective if sent to the right person with a specific list of requests and reasoning behind them.
Rausenberger said he believes another $125,000 into the grant would be good.
Ultimately, the board decided to contact House Reps. Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon, and Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford.
Shaw no longer represents Brandon in the House, but Pittsford is in the insect control district, and he’s long been familiar with it.
Shaw said Monday that he’s tried for many years to see the grant increased, but all he’s been able to do is maintain it.
“The Legislature approves the funding,” he said. “The Agency of Agriculture submits a budget and then the appropriations committee goes over the budget with a fairly substantial fine-toothed comb, and they question everything.”
He’s also asked that the Legislature take another look at how the grant is split. Otter Creek gets the same amount as Lemon Fair, but Otter Creek is much larger.
Shaw said he’s often told there’s simply a lack of funds.
“I hear arguments against mosquito control, period,” he said. “Funding for the mosquito control districts is not a slam dunk every year, we have to fight for that, and I’m pleased when we don’t get cut, frankly.”
The budgeting period for the coming year is over, he said. The Agency of Agriculture will begin drafting its budget in September, and that’s when Shaw plans to renew his arguments for more finding.
