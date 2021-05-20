SALISBURY — It’ll be at least another month before the town’s future with the mosquito control district is clear.
The Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District (BLSG) passed several motions Thursday, one being to have its attorney meet with the town attorney for Salisbury and see where the two entities are in unison.
At Town Meeting Day, Salisbury voters opted not to fund the BLSG for the coming year. The BLSG provides mosquito control services for its members. It gets about $70,000 per year from the state to use larvicide, while its use of adulticide is funded by member towns. Since the vote, the BLSG has been working through what the Salisbury vote means.
“I’ll start out with the fact that the town has retained a lawyer (who has) sent us some information, and at this point the town, with a legal vote not to fund the BLSG, is not going to fund the BLSG for this current fiscal year, and we are aware of the fact that as of June 30 our services may be not done, and that’s the position we’re at right now,” said Paul Vaczy, Salisbury’s representative to the BLSG, and chairman of the town’s Select Board.
Wayne Rausenberger, Brandon’s representative to the BLSG, asked if he was certain the town wouldn’t change its mind. Vaczy said it’s certain for the coming 2021-22 fiscal year.
BLSG Vice Chairman and Pittsford Representative Jeff Whiting, who ran much of the meeting, said the BLSG’s attorney has a different take on the matter than the one Vaczy described, and said it would be best if they meet prior to the next meeting in June.
“The vote in Salisbury strictly relates to funding and it does not say anything with regards to the town of Salisbury’s removal from the BLSG,” said Vaczy. “And if that was going to take place, a special meeting and vote would have to take place to make that happen.”
The BLSG board voted to not make any decisions with regards to Salisbury’s involvement in the district until their lawyers could meet, and they could meet again themselves. It then went over numerous changes to its bylaws. Several members wished to have that done at a special meeting, but a vote was taken and it went in favor of going over the changes now. After they were discussed, the BLSG voted to not adopt them until the matter with Salisbury was resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.