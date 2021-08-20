BRANDON — Mosquito populations are running high this season, with little sign of slowing down. Meanwhile, the insect control district is looking at buying more mosquito-killing chemicals ahead of a possible shortage.
“It’s been a heck of a season so far, said Will Mathis, executive director of the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District (BLSG), at the district’s monthly meeting on Thursday.
“This has been ongoing for the last two months in all member towns. We’ll continue to do field surveillance and where we determine the counts are high we’re spraying as needed,” he said. “I honestly anticipate high adult counts for the remainder of the season. That being said, we’re spraying a lot this season. We’re out there every day, it’s been nonstop 15-, 18-hour days trying to control these adults and larvae. We’ve been going very strong, very hard at this.”
He noted that the recent and forecasted rain will likely mean more mosquitoes, and possible larvicide treatment from the air. To that end, he inquired about a $25,000 fund placed into an escrow account a few seasons ago by the state.
BLSG chair and Pittsford representative Mike Blaisdell said the state had set aside some extra funds for the BLSG two seasons back and would ask the state about tapping into it.
“We’re keeping mosquito populations at a tolerable level right now, but who knows what next week is going to bring,” said Mathis.
He said he’s ordered more adulticide chemicals but anticipates there being a national shortage.
Brad Lawes, district treasurer and Leicester representative, said that in his own line of work he’s been told there’s likely to be shortages of certain chemicals in the next few months and many are buying what they can now to avoid not having any or paying more.
Mathis said the district is using a great deal of adulticide to keep the mosquito numbers to a tolerable level.
“I think at this point, at the rate we’re using it, let’s get all we can,” said BLSG trustee Richard Russ, who represents Brandon.
It was agreed that the BLSG will buy what it can now.
In other business, BLSG trustee Paul Vaczy said Salisbury citizens have been coming to the Select Board there talking of high adult mosquito numbers. Vaczy is Salisbury’s representative to the BLSG and chair of the town’s Select Board. He said he’s concerned Salisbury had not been getting all of the BLSG services it’s entitled to.
“I guess there’s been a little bit of history in regards to some animosity towards the town of Salisbury by virtue of the vote in March. I just have concerns related to that,” he said.
In March, Salisbury voters opted not to fund the BLSG. The vote did not remove the town from the district, but it did complicate how the services it receives are paid for.
The BLSG uses adulticide and larvicide to kill mosquitoes. Towns pay fees to the district to cover the adulticide program while the state awards them a grant to fund larvicide. Salisbury voters didn’t want to fund the adulticide program, according to Vaczy, hence the vote. Complicating the issue is the fact that the district has to match the grant using town funds, and some overhead costs for larvicide are also paid via the towns. The district has been grappling with the issue for a few months now. Currently, Salisbury is supposed to be benefiting from the larvicide program, but not getting adulticide.
Mathis said Salisbury is getting services, but the larval counts don’t justify larvicide treatment. Currently, the numbers of adult mosquitoes in Salisbury would justify adulticide spraying, but the town isn’t getting those.
This led to a discussion about how the BLSG is to budget for the coming season not knowing what Salisbury will do. Vaczy said he wouldn’t know until Town Meeting Day in early March.
Trustee Wayne Rausenberger, who represents Brandon, wondered if that meant the BLSG will draft a four-town budget or a five-town budget, and if it would parse out larvicide treatment from adulticide. He had concerns about having Salisbury pay anything towards larvicide treatments, as that might run afoul of the state’s rules for the grant.
Drafting a budget assuming Salisbury will be a paying member would be the wisest course of action, said Trustee Doug Perkins, representing Leicester. Budgets are essentially guides, he said. If Salisbury isn’t involved the budget can be adjusted.
