A Rutland woman is facing criminal charges after police said she bruised her 9-month-old daughter.
Shawna Mattison, 18, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and cruelty to a child.
Mattison was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with her daughter and not to supervise children younger than 16.
In an affidavit, Rutland City Police Detective Ryan Ashe said he was assigned to investigate on Tuesday after the day care staff at the Vermont Achievement Center reported what they believed were bruises on a baby who had been dropped off there for the first time on Monday.
Ashe said police were told the baby had dime-sized yellow bruises on her lower back, a large bruise on her upper right thigh and bruises on both legs.
A parole officer said the bruising appeared consistent with someone grabbing and squeezing the baby’s right thigh. The officer concluded the child was in immediate danger from something in her immediate surroundings and needed to be removed from her home for her own safety.
Ashe said he spoke with Mattison on Tuesday and asked whether she would be willing to come to the police station for an interview.
According to the affidavit, Mattison replied, “I didn’t abuse my daughter. The bruises are from getting a shot.”
Ashe said Mattison told him she had recently ended a relationship with the baby’s father.
Mattison’s new boyfriend told police he noticed the bruises on the baby’s thighs. He said he brought the baby to the achievement center but said he “felt weird” and suggested they keep the baby at home. The affidavit said he told police he “kept telling Shawna that he felt something was wrong.”
According to Ashe, Mattison provided many different theories about the bruises while he interviewed her. She told Ashe the baby is “very cranky and doesn’t sleep at night time.”
She said the baby was anemic, which Mattison said could have caused the bruising, and claimed the baby had “mood swings” after talking with her father.
When Ashe told Mattison there has to be an explanation for the bruising, she told him the baby hits herself and “beats herself” with Mattison’s cellphone, according to the affidavit.
“I explained to Shawna that a 9-month-old child can not hit herself because that doesn’t make sense,” Ashe wrote in the affidavit.
Ashe said Mattison eventually said the baby frustrates her when she will “continue to cry, and it makes (Mattison) feel like an (expletive).”
“Shawna claims that the other day, by ‘accident,’ she became so frustrated with (the baby), she grabbed a hold of (the baby) by her thighs and forced her to roll over. Shawna claims she was so frustrated that (the baby) would not fall asleep. Shawna claims that (the baby) doesn’t often sleep, and Shawna was stressed out and tired,” Ashe wrote in the affidavit.
Ashe said Mattison told him the bruises on the baby’s back happened because she was frustrated with the baby’s father and “may have squeezed” the baby’s back hard enough to cause bruising.
Ashe said Mattison told him, “I never meant to hurt my child” and then said, “Because of you, I’m never getting my kid back.”
If convicted of both charges, Mattison could be sentenced to up to 22 months in jail.
