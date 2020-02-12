A Rutland mother and son who were charged in September 2018 with neglecting a woman who was grandmother of the son were each charged on Monday with causing the grandmother’s death.
Marie E. Fitzgerald, 62, and her son, Christopher Preedom, 41, both of Rutland, were charged in September 2018 with one count each of neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in serious injury. Both pleaded not guilty and the charge is pending for each.
Now they are each facing a murder charge for Mary E. Fitzgerald who died on Feb. 17, 2019.
Mary E. Fitzgerald is the mother of Marie E. Fitzgerald and the grandmother of Preedom. Her obituary described the member of the Rutland High School Class of ‘53 as a former employee of Gill’s Delicatessen and Tastee Bakery.
A supplemental affidavit written on Feb. 10 by Detective Trooper Seth Richardson, of the Vermont State Police, was filed against both Marie Fitzgerald and Preedom.
Richardson said Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Elizabeth Bundock had written a final autopsy report for the death of Mary Fitzgerald on May 16.
Richardson acknowledged there are pending charges against Dermot J. Hanna, 59, a former employee of Mountain View Center in Rutland, who has been charged with diverting Mary Fitzgerald’s medication.
On Jan. 23, Bundock wrote an amendment to her autopsy report in which she said the diversion of medication and the medication that Hanna allegedly gave her in the place of drugs he took for himself did not contribute to Mary Fitzgerald’s death.
“The lethal sequence of events leading to Mary Fitzgerald’s death began with complications of pressure ulcers and malnutrition in the setting of dementia and neglect of care,” Richardson wrote in the affidavit. “In other words, Mary Fitzgerald would not have died, were it not for the initial neglect and abuse that is the basis for the abuse of a vulnerable adult charge.”
Mary Fitzgerald continued losing weight, developed a urinary tract infection and broncho-pneumonia and suffered persistent pressure ulcers despite nursing care with resulted in Bundock writing in her report that Mary Fitzgerald would likely not have recovered from the abuse and neglect she allegedly suffered from her daughter and grandson.
In the affidavit filed to support the original charges from September 2018, Trooper Craig Hanson, of the Vermont State Police, said police had started their investigation of Mary Fitzgerald and the conditions at her Cedar Avenue home based on a report from staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center in August 2018.
When he first saw Mary Fitzgerald, Hanson wrote, he saw “numerous other severe sores, rashes and a greening-like substance on her back.”
“Through my past experience investigating death cases, I noticed a distinct odor of decaying flesh in the room,” Hanson wrote in the affidavit.
An emergency medical technician, Robert Loomis, told police about the conditions in which he had found Mary Fitzgerald.
“Loomis said he had worked as an EMT for 13 years and had never seen a situation this bad,” Hanson said in the affidavit.
According to nurses who treated Mary Fitzgerald, she was covered in feces and had bedding material embedded in her skin.
In 2018, Preedom, who lived with Mary Fitzgerald, allegedly told police that her family had tried to care for her but she had dementia and refused to see doctors. Marie Fitzgerald allegedly told police she had tried to treat her mother but it “got to be too much to handle.”
Both Preedom and Marie Fitzgerald were released after they were arraigned on the amended charges on Monday.
The original charge against both carried a maximum penalty of up to 15 years. The new charge is punishable by life in prison as a maximum but also includes a presumptive minimum of 20 years in jail.
