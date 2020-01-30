A judge declined Wednesday to dismiss a charge of attempted second-degree murder against a Poultney man, suppress the results of a photo array police used to identify him as a suspect or grant him bail.
Javon E. Wright, 34, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in August on one felony count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.
Police said they believed Wright stabbed another man twice July 23 at a Pine Street home. The man said he didn’t know the person who stabbed him.
A woman who told police she had seen the stabbing said she knew the victim. She told police he had “ripped off” $900 in crack cocaine from Wright, whom she said she knew as “B.”
The woman told police Wright had introduced her to the victim. She said he told her to help him sell drugs Wright gave him. The woman said she “knew something bad would happen if ‘B’ (aka Wright) was not paid for the crack.”
However, the woman told police she and the victim didn’t sell any of the crack cocaine they were supposed to sell, but smoked all of it at the Pine Street home.
Attorney Robert Sussman, who represents Wright, filed motions asking that the charges be dismissed and to suppress the photo identifications made through photo arrays.
Sussman argued his case in Rutland criminal court on Wednesday.
“It’s our position for the purposes of the unduly suggestive, that just reviewing the photos is what speaks for itself the most and the photo array in this case was not done with enough specificity — There was an opportunity to do a better job. … That simply wasn’t done. I don’t know if that was laziness,” Sussman said.
Sussman said the other photographs in the array didn’t look like his client.
Judge David Fenster interrupted to ask Sussman to provide details.
“In what way do you mean that? Obviously, they are not all identical but in what way do they look sufficiently different from Mr. Wright that it’s constitutionally problematic?” Fenster asked.
Sussman said the defense and the court would have to “agree to disagree” but said he believed the photos shown by police to witnesses drew undue attention to features the witnesses described so that a witness who described Wright as having a goatee was shown a set of photos where only Wright had a goatee. Sussman’s argument was that drew the witness’ attention to the photo of Wright in the array.
However, Fenster said he didn’t agree that’s what the photos showed.
Little time was spent during the hearing on Sussman’s motion to dismiss the charges. He said that was meant to show how seriously Wright wanted a speedy trial.
Sussman also asked Fenster to reconsider the order to hold Wright without bail. He said Wright was eager to get out of jail so he could care for his children.
Wright, who is also known as “B,” “M,” “Hood” and “Ace,” was sentenced in the U.S. District Court of Vermont in 2017 to 21 months in jail for being part of a conspiracy to sell narcotics. The sentence called for Wright to spend three years after the jail sentence supervised by federal authorities.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver told Fenster the state continued to object to setting bail. He said the state was concerned because Wright was under federal supervision when the new allegations were made against Wright.
The attempted murder charge carries a presumptive minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum term of life in prison. The aggravated assault charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Wright’s trial is expected to take three days.
