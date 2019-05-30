KILLINGTON — An attorney for the Killington/Pico resort is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit against his client, arguing that the case is already being litigated in state court.
In February 2016, Rutland County resident Ara Lefrancois filed a lawsuit in Rutland Superior Court Civil Division against Killington/Pico Ski Resort Partners LLC, claiming that injuries she sustained while riding a ski lift at Pico the year before were the fault of Lucio Ianieri, an employee working for the resort. The case is still pending in state court.
According to state filings by Lefrancois, she was boarding a ski lift or tramway at the Knomes Knoll Triple trail at Pico Mountain on Feb. 8, 2015. Ianieri was working as a ski-lift attendant at the time, and was “engaged in picture taking within the tramway boarding area.” The state complaint alleges that Ianieri was on a snowboard and got tangled up with Lefrancois, causing her to be pulled off the lift and slammed into the ground, leaving her with lasting injuries.
Lefrancois is represented in the state and federal courts by John Paul Faignant, of the Rutland firm Faignant and Fabian PC. On May 3, Faignant, on behalf of Lefrancois, filed a complaint in United States District Court District of Vermont, claiming the resort has abused state court processes and is being dishonest in its court filings.
“I’ve pursued every single angle that could be pursued to address this,” said Faignant in a brief phone interview Thursday. “We went to federal court because we don’t think the federal court will overlook this behavior.”
On Tuesday, attorney Andrew Maass, of the Rutland firm Ryan Smith and Carbine LTD, which represents the resort, filed in federal court a motion to dismiss Lefrancois’ complaint.
Citing the case “Colorado River Water Conservation District v. United States,” Maass wrote, “This Court can decline jurisdiction in light of parallel state court proceedings, as here, where the same parties are contemporaneously litigating substantially the same issues in state court.”
His motion contends that Faignant has raised his issues with the process in several other venues, “Rutland Superior Court, the Chief Administrative Judge, the Bar Counsel, the Professional Conduct Board, and the Vermont Supreme Court.”
“The state court was, is, already has, and remains in the best position under own law and policy to evaluate and decide the issues of misconduct and discovery abuse that Plaintiff claims allegedly occurred in the ongoing proceedings,” wrote Maass, who mostly cites the “Colorado River doctrine” for why the federal court should dismiss the case.
