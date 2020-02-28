MOUNT HOLLY — The town’s municipal budget is expected to go up slightly but the amount to be raised by taxes is expected to be the same if voters approve the budget questions at Town Meeting.
The proposed budget, which includes a general fund and highway fund, is $1,366,895, which is $8,310, or 0.6% more than the current budget of $1,358,585.
The amount to be raised from taxes is $1,086,685, the same amount as the current budget.
The Mount Holly budget includes $468,620 for the general fund and $362,900 for the highway fund for a total municipal budget to be raised by taxes of $831,520.
In the current year, the general fund budget is $462,350 and the highway budget is $365,100 for a total municipal budget to be raised by taxes of $827,450,
The difference between the budgets is $4,070, or a difference of about 0.5%.
The total budget also includes funding requests from the ballot, like $91,430 for town equipment; $98,500 for the operating budget for the Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Department; $30,000 for the Mount Holly Volunteer Rescue Squad; and $12,000 for the Mount Holly Town Library.
Voters will also be asked to contribute $6,500 to the afterschool programs at the Mount Holly School.
There is one contested race on this year’s ballot. Incumbent Ronald Tarbell is being challenged by Jeff Chase for a three-year seat on the Select Board.
Mount Holly is part of the Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District.
The Mount Holly informational floor meeting will be March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Mount Holly Elementary School.
The ballot, including the election of town officials and budgetary items, will be voted by Australian ballot on March 3 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Mount Holly Town Offices.
— Patrick McArdle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.