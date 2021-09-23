KILLINGTON – A Mount Holly man is being held in jail after investigators determined the gun a woman used to shoot and kill herself allegedly belonged to him.
Cody Ahonen, 28, of Mount Holly, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday after being arraigned in U.S. District Court for Vermont in Burlington on a felony charge of possessing a gun.
Ahonen was prohibited from owning a gun based on a domestic assault conviction from 2012.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ordered Ahonen held in jail on Wednesday.
The affidavit filed in the case was written by Special Agent Brian Wood with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who said he had been familiar with Cody Ahonen since February 2019, when the ATF field office in Burlington began to investigate him for suspected drug trafficking and firearm possession.
The affidavit describes an incident in August 2020 in which Ahonen was shot in the abdomen. Wood said, based upon conversation with troopers with the Vermont State Police, he learned Ahonen had been shot but told law enforcement officers he didn’t know how it happened, and declined to speak with investigators about the shooting.
According to the affidavit, the ATF opened another investigation of Ahonen after learning that he allegedly had gone into a gun store in Belmont in August and asked about buying a gun.
On Sept. 15, Ahonen’s girlfriend, Brittany Bouthiette, 28, of Mount Holly, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the office the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.
Troopers with the Vermont State Police spoke to Ahonen twice, first shortly after the shooting and again Monday.
Wood said Ahonen told troopers he and Bouthiette had gotten engaged in August, although he said they were still having difficulties in the relationship.
He said she had mental health issues and stopped taking her medication about three weeks before her death.
While they were staying at the Greenbriar Inn in Killington, according to the affidavit, the two liked to take drives together, Ahonen said. On Sept. 15, Ahonen said Bouthiette told him she was “sick of her life and sick of hurting him.”
He told troopers she picked up a Glock .45 semi-automatic gun. He said he tried to get the gun away from her, but she fired a bullet through the windshield. Ahonen said he took the gun from Bouthiette, but as he was “trying to deal with the windshield,” she picked up the gun again and shot herself.
Ahonen stopped the car and tried to help Bouthiette, but a passerby said she also saw him throwing a gun away into the weeds near a utility pole.
Police later found a Glock in the area described by the passerby with one spent casing chambered in the firearm and five other rounds of ammunition in the magazine.
In the same area, police found a clear plastic bag with suspected cocaine base weighing 21.7 grams. The material field tested positive for cocaine base.
While speaking to VSP troopers, Ahonen denied the drugs were his, but said Bouthiette used crack cocaine.
Bouthiette had gone missing in early June according to a news release sent out by the VSP at the time.
At that time, police said there did not seem to be anything suspicious about the incident, adding “there are concerns for Bouthiette’s welfare.” The June release noted that police did not believe Bouthiette had a vehicle, a cellphone or her medications.
She was found safe on June 3, the day after the release was sent out.
On Sept. 16, police obtained a warrant to search Ahonen’s car. Police found a CZ 52 7.62 caliber pistol, a U.S. Carbine M1 .30 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, about 160 grams of what field-tested positive for cocaine, multiple cellphones, $10,000 in cash and another almost $3,500 in cash on Ahonen’s person.
The affidavit describes Ahonen’s 2012 conviction for domestic assault. Police said he had assaulted a woman by slamming her head into a wall, hitting her with an open hand and kicking her after she fell.
If convicted of the charge against him, Ahonen could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.