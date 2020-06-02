SHREWSBURY - Police said a Mount Holly man died when his car and collided head on with a tractor-trailer on Route 103 in Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon.
A press release from the Vermont State Police said Ryan Ahonen, 21, of Mount Holly, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Route 103 while Benjamin Dufield, 49, of Springfield, was driving a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer southbound.
Ahonen's Cruze crossed the solid double yellow center line into the southbound lane of Route 103 north of Town Hill Road and crashed into the Freightliner.
The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. An alert from the Department of Public Safety saying the road was open again after the police response was sent around 8:50 p.m. Monday.
Ahonen, who had been wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene but Dufield was uninjured.
Both the car and the truck sustained heavy front end damage and were towed from the scene.
Troopers with the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Shrewsbury Fire Department, Rutland City Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Wallingford Rescue, Mount Holly Rescue and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles commercial vehicle enforcement division.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police at 773-9101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.