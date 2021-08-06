CAVENDISH — A Mount Holly man was injured in a crash Sunday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a sport utility vehicle driven by a New Hampshire man, according to a Vermont State Police news release.
Police said witnesses told them Dylan M. VanGuilder, 22, of Mount Holly, was driving a 2004 Mahindra 6500 east on Route 131 in Cavendish and was making a left turn onto Whitesville Road, when the tractor was hit by a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by David H. Ward, 83, of Enfield, New Hampshire.
The witnesses said Ward appeared to have made a lane change to pass the tractor and appeared to be unaware the tractor was turning.
The VSP statement said the tractor was overturned by the crash, which was reported to police around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
VanGuilder suffered minor injury to his ribs and lacerations to his back, but declined to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
Witnesses also reported Ward had driven off, going east toward New Hampshire. However, the front license plate of the SUV had come off during the crash, police said, allowing them to identify Ward as the driver.
Ward later returned to the scene, driven by someone else, and he was cited to appear in Windsor County criminal court on Sept. 21 for leaving the scene of a crash and grossly negligent driving.
