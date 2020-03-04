MOUNT HOLLY — All items on the town's ballot were passed by voters but an incumbent Select Board member lost his seat during Town Meeting voting.
The approved budget, which includes a general fund and highway fund, is $1,366,895, which is $8,310, or 0.6% more than the current budget of $1,358,585.
The general fund budget was approved 389-98 and the highway fund was approved 402-69.
The amount to be raised from taxes is $1,086,685, the same amount as the current budget.
The Mount Holly budget is divided into $468,620 for the general fund and $362,900 for the highway fund for a total municipal budget to raised by taxes of $831,520.
In the current year, the general fund budget is $462,350 and the highway budget is $365,100 for a total municipal budget to raised by taxes of $827,450,
The difference between the budgets is $4,070, or a difference of about 0.5%.
For a three-year term on the Select Board, challenger Jeff Chase defeated incumbent Ronald Tarbell, 281-215.
— Patrick McArdle
