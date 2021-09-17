KILLINGTON — A Mount Holly woman died on Wednesday from what her boyfriend said was a self-inflicted gunshot to the head but the Vermont State Police (VSP) are continuing to investigate the woman's death.
The cause of death for Brittany Bouthiette, 28, of Mount Holly, was a gunshot wound to the head according to an autopsy performed Thursday at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington.
The manner of death was listed as pending as of Thursday afternoon.
A press release sent by VSP on Thursday said the findings from the initial investigation and the witness statements indicated, Bouthiette was a passenger in a westbound vehicle driven by her boyfriend, Cody Ahonen, 28, of Mount Holly, on Wednesday along Route 4 near the intersection with West Hill Road.
According to Ahonen, Bouthiette told him she was despondent and pulled out a semiautomatic handgun. After a struggle over the weapon, Bouthiette shot herself, Ahonen told police.
Ahonen stopped the vehicle and attempted to render first aid to Bouthiette while a passerby called 911 around 7:10 p.m. Ahonen also called 911.
Bouthiette was pronounced deceased on scene.
The Rutland Herald does not typically report on suicides but the latest information from VSP has not yet concluded that Bouthiette's shooting was self-inflicted.
In early June, VSP sent out a news release asking for the public's help when Bouthiette was reported missing.
She was found safe on June 3.
Bouthiette had last been seen at a Mount Holly home on June 1 before she was reported as missing to the VSP.
At the time, police said Bouthiette did not have a vehicle, a cellphone or her medications.
Police said there did not seem to be anything suspicious about the incident but added “there are concerns for Bouthiette’s welfare.”
After the shooting, the Killington Police Department joined members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division in responding.
The death investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information that might be relevant call the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland at 773-9101.
