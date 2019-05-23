A Mount Holly woman is facing nine criminal charges, including four felonies, after police said she led them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday morning from Weathersfield to Ludlow.
Jennifer A. Graham, 38, of Mount Holly, was cited on Wednesday for four felony charges, one count each of grand larceny, driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, eluding police and grossly negligent driving.
Graham was also cited for the following misdemeanors, one count each of possession of stolen property, driving while under the influence of drugs, giving false information to police, driving at excessive speed and violating the conditions of her release from custody.
According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, a passing motorist notified troopers on Wednesday morning that there was a woman sleeping in a vehicle on John Jensen Road in Weathersfield.
While troopers were speaking to the woman, later allegedly identified as Graham, she lied about her identity, police said.
Troopers stepped away from the vehicle and when they were returning, Graham allegedly started the vehicle and fled the scene. Troopers pursued Graham to Springfield, through Cavendish and into Ludlow.
Because of the safety risks, police stopped the pursuit in Ludlow.
With investigation and assistance from the public, troopers were able to identify the general area where Graham was hiding.
Officers from several different departments descended upon the area to search for Graham, who was located and arrested, without further incident, the press release said.
While the release did not describe the nature of the driving without the owner's consent clause, they identified the victim of the crime as Springfield Auto Mart.
Graham was scheduled to be arraigned in Windsor County court on Thursday.
At the time of the press release, Graham was being held at the Springfield jail on $25,000 bail.
