A Mount Tabor man has been cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on Aug. 31 after police accused him of sexually assaulting a child.
James Cross Jr., 20, of Mount Tabor, was arrested on Wednesday, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
The release said police began an investigation on Aug. 30, 2019, into an allegation of sexual assault of a child who lives in Danby.
On Sept. 3, 2019, investigators with the Vermont State Police and the Department for Children and Families interviewed the child.
The investigation concluded Wednesday.
