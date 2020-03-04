MOUNT TABOR — Voters approved a budget of undefined size at Monday's floor meeting.
The town report includes a proposed budget put forth by the select board of $184,975 but Bill Basso, the town clerk, said the budget isn't set until June.
The motion to approve the budget used the language of the warning: “Shall the town vote a proposed budget to meet the expenses of the town for the year 2019-20 and authorize the Select Board to set a tax rate sufficient to provide the same?”
Basso said neither Herb Ogden, who made the motion to approve the question, or Sue Howard, who seconded, included a dollar amount in their motions.
Voters also approved a total of $4,200 for the Northshire Rescue Squad and its ambulance fund, about $8,530 for the Danby-Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department and $975 for dues for the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
Mount Tabor does all of its business from the floor except for the election of town officers. There were no contested races.
— Patrick McArdle
