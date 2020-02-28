MOUNT TABOR — With a proposed six-figure budget, the amount suggested by the Select Board for approval by voters is not much different than the current budget.
The proposed budget is $191,075, an increase of $6,100 or 3.3% over the current budget of $184,975.
The town report does not separate the budget from the amount to be raised by taxes.
Much of the proposed budget increase seems to come from public-safety services, with the amount of the budget for police services increasing $12,000, from $20,000 to $32,000 and police services going from $200 to $2,000. The amount for police-department mileage, however, is going from $16,000 to zero.
Mount Tabor is part of the Taconic and Green Regional School District.
Mount Tabor’s floor meeting, which includes votes on appropriations and the town budget, will be on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the town offices.
The election of town officers and voting for Taconic and Green issues, including financial questions and elected officials, will take place on March 3 at the town offices from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are no contested races and two positions, auditor and lister, for which there are no candidates.
— Patrick McArdle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.