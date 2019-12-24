JERICHO — The Army Mountain Warfare School at the Ethan Allen Firing Range has been allocated $30 million in federal funding to construct a new facility.
According to Army Captain Mike Arcovitch, the funds were allocated in the defense budget signed Friday by President Donald Trump.
“I’m proud to support a great mission run by the Vermont National Guard to provide instruction in mountaineering and maneuvering through difficult terrain to men and women throughout all parts of the U.S. Army,” said U.S Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is vice chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, in a release. “By appropriating $30 million for the Army Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, we are able to support a critically important but previously unfunded priority of the Army. Now we can replace today’s aging facility to meet safety needs of today and rising demand. The new facility will improve training, so that our soldiers have all the skills needed to maneuver, regardless of the terrain.”
Arcovitch said the school trains about 1,000 students per year, the majority of which are in the Basic Military Mountaineering Course. He said plans for the new facility began in 2016, but actual design work hasn’t started.
The current facility was built in 1987, he said, and has become outdated. The new structure will be far more accessible and better equipped to suit modern needs.
“Vermont will receive military construction funding for design and construction of an 82,600-square-foot, state of the art, Army Mountain Warfare School (AMWS) facility at Ethan Allen Firing Range,” said Michael Bleau, deputy construction and facilities management officer, in a release. “The project design will begin as early as January 2020 with the expectation of construction completion sometime in early 2022.”
According to Arcovitch, the school provided training for mountain warfare and cold weather conditions to soldiers deployed in Afghanistan in 2005 and in 2010. Instructors from the school have also been deployed to Afghanistan with the Asymmetric Warfare Group not only offering their expertise to soldiers there, but taking back lessons to teach at the school.
The school itself was established in 1983 for local soldiers, then in 2003 it became the United States Army Mountain Warfare School.
