Why is NewStory Center, which serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking crossing the street?
They need to get to the other side of a strategic plan that will provide more units of living space for survivors and better offices for those working to support survivors.
No interruption of NewStory’s services, which include an economic empowerment project, legal advocacy and a food pantry, is anticipated during the transition.
On Monday, some early work was being done on their newly-acquired building at 92 Grove St., across the street from the offices NewStory staff have occupied for more than 30 years at 101 Grove St.
Avaloy Lanning, executive director of NewStory, said a strategic plan, developed almost five years ago, identified three goals: Changing the nonprofit’s name from Rutland County Women’s Network and Shelter to NewStory Center; starting a capital campaign; and finding new office space.
The name was changed in 2017 and now the other two goals are moving forward, which Lanning said was a positive development in the effort to support families and individuals in crisis.
“We really believe in the survivors that we serve. Not only do we believe survivors, we believe in them and their potential no matter where they started out. We want them to feel valued and appreciated. I think our team does a great job of making people feel valued and appreciated at every step of the way and this (project) is just one more way of doing this. We really are doing it for our community as well as our organization,” she said.
The building that will serve as the new space, just across from the old site, was purchased in February to replace the offices at 92 Grove.
“We have really outgrown it. With each year, it met our needs less and less,” she said.
The new offices provide more space for staff and visitors. There is room for expansion of staff and parking behind the building, which Lanning pointed out is good for staff but even more important for people who need the services provided at NewStory but who might be at risk if an abuser knew they were seeking help.
The property includes a barn, which Lanning admitted “needs some work,” but which NewStory administrators hope will eventually serve as a community space for themselves or other nonprofits in Rutland County.
“That’s a future project,” she said.
Lanning said she’s happy with the building that will be home for the new offices, which is expected to be available to the public on May 16.
“Our team deserves a beautiful space to work in, and our clients deserve a beautiful space to come to, to sit down with us and to talk about what’s happening. For our work to grow and continue, there’s room for us to grow in this building. It’s very exciting and terrifying and overwhelming. All of those things at the same time. But we’re ready for it,” she said.
The building at 101 Grove was once the only building that belonged to the organization now known as NewStory and once served as a residential shelter for those who needed their services. As NewStory’s administrative offices, the building did not have any shelter spaces, although NewStory did have shelter units off site among its holdings, and the next phase of the move, Lanning said, will be a complete interior renovation of 101 Grove and returning it to use as shelter space.
Lanning said that may take a year or more to complete but promised the results would be “amazing.”
Having additional shelter space, once 92 Grove renovations are complete, will mean that NewStory staff are expected to only need local motels in rare circumstances.
Right now, if NewStory shelters are full, clients avoiding situations in which they are at risk of domestic or sexual violence might be placed in local motels.
“It’s not ideal. Any motel, someone can’t cook the meals that they’re accustomed to cooking. Their children don’t have space to spread out and greenspace to play in, that kind of thing. Shelter is better in that respect and can be more supportive,” Lanning said.
The new shelter space at 101 will support up to seven households with seven private rooms, three of them fully accessible, as well as three kitchens, four bathrooms, laundry, an office and increased green space.
According to Lanning, NewStory is is the “silent phase” of its capital campaign and still seeking seed donors but she said there’s always a need for donations if anyone wants to contribute to the renovation work or other NewStory projects.
“There’s always room. There’s always room for people to give to NewStory, and we are deeply appreciative,” she said.
The Rutland City Board of Alderman recently approved a request for $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funding for renovations of 101 Grove and a request is being made to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board for $750,000 from the American Rescue Plan funding overseen by that board.
The capital campaign would be used to pay off the mortgage at 92 Grove.
Lanning said the support from Rutland County already has been overwhelming and humbling. During the transition, the in-person services provided by NewStory will be limited but the 24/7 crisis hotline at 802-775-3232 will be active and support will be available by email at gethelpnow@nscvt.org or through direct messaging on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
