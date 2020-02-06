The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Vermont has brought charges recently against at least 10 people for allegedly selling drugs in the Rutland County area.
— Mark Badie, 33, made his initial appearance Monday in the Burlington federal courthouse on a charge of distributing cocaine base. The government’s request to hold Badie without bail was granted as unopposed. He is being held at the Swanton jail.
The charges against Badie are based on an affidavit submitted by a member of the Vermont Drug Task Force, which said police learned that Badie was allegedly selling drugs from a trailer off Dorr Drive in Rutland.
A confidential informant allegedly bought cocaine base from Badie on Oct. 14, 25 and 28.
A motion arguing Badie should be held without bail said he had a previous federal conviction from 2016 that resulted in a sentence of 27 months. Badie was allegedly being monitored by the Vermont Department of Corrections during one of the alleged drug sales that was the subject of Monday’s hearing.
— Cheryl Barber, 34, was arraigned Jan. 22 in the Burlington courthouse on three counts of distributing heroin. The government’s request to hold Barber without bail was granted Jan. 29 as being unopposed. She’s being held in the South Burlington jail.
No information has been filed yet as to the reason for Barber’s arrest or the government’s request to hold her without bail.
— Naquan Brown was indicted Jan. 30 and arraigned on Jan. 31 in Burlington federal courthouse on one charge of distributing cocaine base and one count of possessing a gun even despite being Brady-disqualified. Magistrate John Conroy on Jan. 31 granted the state’s request to hold Brown without bail.
Brown is not listed as being held by the Vermont Department of Corrections.
The charges against Brown are based on a police affidavit that said a controlled buy was conducted Jan. 27 with the help of a confidential informant from a Strongs Avenue home in Rutland.
The affidavit said the buy was followed by the execution of a search warrant during which police allegedly found a DPMS A-15 .223 caliber AR-style rifle and a Taurus G2c 9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.
Police also found a loaded Taurus PT111 G2 9mm semi-automatic pistol in a car for which Brown had the key fob, the affidavit said.
Brown’s criminal history includes a conviction from 2013 from New York for selling drugs.
— Steven Ciccone made his initial appearance in the Burlington federal courthouse on Jan. 30 on a change of distributing cocaine base. A detention hearing took place on Tuesday but the government’s request was denied and Ciccone was released.
The charge against Ciccone is based on an affidavit by an agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives. The agent said a controlled buy was conducted Nov. 6 by a confidential informant on Pleasant Street in Rutland.
— Edward Everett, 54, made his initial appearance Jan. 31 in Burlington federal courthouse on a charge of distributing cocaine base. A detention hearing for Everett has been scheduled for Friday.
The charge against Everett is based on an affidavit written by a member of the Vermont Drug Task Force. The affidavit said the investigation of Everett began as a part of police looking at Badie’s alleged activities, which found he and Everett shared a Rutland address on Dorr Drive.
“VDTF (Vermont Drug Task Force) detectives are familiar with Everett and his connection to the local drug trade,” the affidavit said.
A confidential informant made a controlled buy Oct. 21 at the Dorr Drive home, according to the affidavit.
— John Harrell, 48, was arraigned on Jan. 30 in the Burlington federal courthouse on two counts of distributing cocaine base. Harrell was ordered held without bail on Jan. 31.
No affidavit was filed publicly against Harrell but in the motion asking for detention, an assistant U.S. attorney said Harrell was arrested after a Jan. 29 traffic stop.
The motion said a small plastic bag with about 7 grams of cocaine base was found in the police cruiser that took Harrell to the police station.
“During a post-arrest interview, defendant Harrell admitted that he abandoned the baggie of cocaine base in the cruiser,” the motion said.
— Richard Keefe, 56, made his initial appearance Jan. 31 in Burlington federal courthouse on one count of distributing heroin and cocaine base. Keefe was ordered held without bail on the same day. The motion to hold Keefe was unopposed.
Conroy also noted in the detention order that Keefe had an issue of “significant and unaddressed substance abuse.”
Keefe was charged based on an affidavit written a special agent with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration. The affidavit said that investigators with the DEA’s office in Burlington and the Rutland City Police Department were watching an East Washington Street home in Rutland on Jan. 30 which “was known to law enforcement to be a drug-involved premise.”
Keefe was allegedly driving away from the home as a passenger in a red truck when police conducted a motor vehicle stop after noting several driving infractions. A black bag was found in the truck where Keefe was sitting. Inside the bag, the agent found a plastic bag that contained multiple “bricks” of suspected heroin and multiple bags of suspected cocaine base, the affidavit said.
Keefe is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 11. He is currently being held in the Swanton jail.
— Tyberius Mitchell was arraigned Jan. 21 in the Burlington federal courthouse on a charge of distributing cocaine base. He was ordered detained on the same date.
No affidavit was publicly available to provide the basis for the charges against Mitchell. The motion asking for Mitchell’s detention said he is currently wanted in New York. According to the motion, Mitchell is on probation in New York for criminal contempt of court and failed to appear for a probation proceeding in January 2018.
“This conduct, and the fact that the warrant has been outstanding for two years, demonstrates that (Mitchell) is not likely to appear in court for future proceedings,” the order said.
— Noah Penn is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 21 in the Burlington federal courthouse on one charge of intent to distribute heroin and one count of intent to distribute cocaine base.
The charges against Penn are based on an affidavit written by a member of the Vermont Drug Task Force, which said the officer and a Rutland City Police Department officer were conducting surveillance Jan. 29 on a Hickory Street home.
Penn was seen walking in the area and was approached by both law-enforcement officers. According to the affidavit, Penn fled on foot.
Police caught up with Penn on Forest Street. The affidavit said Penn was searched and found to have suspected heroin and suspected cocaine base.
A motion has been filed to hold Penn without bail.
“(Penn,) from Brooklyn, New York, has no known legitimate ties to the District of Vermont. When law enforcement attempted to stop him, he fled, leading law enforcement on a foot chase through a residential neighborhood,” the motion said.
— Raymond Phillips, 55, was arraigned Jan. 28 in the Burlington federal courthouse on three counts of distributing cocaine base.
There was no affidavit publicly filed to explain the reason the charges were filed, but a motion for detention said Phillips was “believed to be an active user of controlled substances.”
“During post-arrest questioning, (Phillips) admitted to having used cocaine base yesterday and was arrested while in possession of a pipe used to smoke cocaine base,” the motion said.
The motion was denied and Phillips was released Jan. 31 with orders that he not leave the state of Vermont and participate in mental health screening as directed.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
