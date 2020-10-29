The prosecutor and the defense attorney for a man accused of murdering Alicia Harrington, 44, of Rutland, in March 2019 expressed optimism an agreement could be in place within a month to resolve the case.
Shawn Michael LaPlant, 29, of Rutland, was arraigned in March 2019 in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of second-degree murder.
According to police, LaPlant strangled Harrington in his Rutland home and then left her body inside her car on Florence Road in Proctor.
On Wednesday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy, attorney Chris Montgomery, who represents LaPlant, and LaPlant appeared in Rutland County court to give an update on the status of the case. LaPlant appeared from the Rutland jail, where he has been held since he was arraigned.
Judge David Fenster pointed out the case had been on track to be ready to go to trial in April.
In March, the Vermont Judiciary, following the lead set by Gov. Phil Scott, declared a state of emergency in an effort to slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. All jury trials were postponed.
Early this month, leaders of the judiciary announced they would start resuming jury trials in December beginning in Brattleboro but there has been no announcement yet about which other courtrooms will be allowed to resume criminal jury trials and when.
Wednesday’s hearing was the first since the April deadline had passed.
While Montgomery said he was still waiting for a DNA report from the Vermont Forensics Laboratory, he said it might not be needed.
“At the same time, Attorney Kennedy and I are discussing the potential for a resolution without the need for trial. Those talks are ongoing,” he said.
Kennedy said was considering sending the DNA material the defense wanted tested to a different laboratory that has other methods but she was holding off.
Kennedy added that she, Montgomery and Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, had been engaged in discussions on Wednesday morning.
“We seem to be progressing in our conversations about resolutions,” she said.
Montgomery described a resolution as a “likelihood,” but said there was no guarantee even though both sides plan to continue talking.
“We are a lot closer than we were months ago,” he said.
Police found Harrington’s body locked inside her 2004 Subaru Impreza on March 6, 2019, after it was reported by a neighbor.
As they investigated her death, police interviewed Harrington’s husband, Jaime Harrington, who said Alicia Harrington used to buy marijuana from LaPlant.
Attorney Steven Howard, who represents Jaime Harrington and the Harrington family, said in March 2019 that Alicia Harrington and LaPlant had a sexual relationship at one time, but the affair had ended and Jaime and Alicia Harrington were working to improve their marriage in part to benefit their son.
A friend of LaPlant, allegedly told police that LaPlant admitted the murder to her.
“She advised (LaPlant) told her that he was going to sell weed to Alicia that day and they got into an argument. (LaPlant) told Alicia, ‘If can’t have you, nobody can’ and then he ‘strangled’ her,” police wrote in an affidavit.
A search history of LaPlant’s phone found a page called, “Chloroform: How the ‘Knockout Drug’ Has Been Used to Murder Over the Last 25 Years, a search of how long it would take for an injection of gasoline to kill someone and page titled, “13 Signs You Are Being Used by a Woman Who’s Walking All Over You.”
On Wednesday, Fenster asked for another status conference for 30 days from Wednesday.
Montgomery said he thought that would be sufficient time.
“If there’s going to be a resolution, I am sure it’s probably going to be concluded within 30 days,” he said.
Kennedy agreed.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.