A woman accused of shooting and killing her husband in December 2016 in their Mount Tabor home is asking a judge to dismiss the second-degree murder charge because an expert working for her defense said the physical evidence does not support the state’s theory of the case.
Peggy Lee Shores, 53, of Mount Tabor, has been in jail since she was arraigned in February 2017 in Rutland criminal court for the murder of her husband, David Shores, 54.
The motion to dismiss the charges, filed by Shores’ attorney, Steven Howard, includes a one-page report from Christopher Robinson, a forensics consultant.
“Based on my training and experience and the review of the evidence, materials and crime scene, I am of the opinion the victim, David Shores Sr., died as a result of self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest,” Robinson wrote.
The motion was filed on Sept. 16. As of Tuesday afternoon, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy has not filed a response with the Rutland criminal court.
Kennedy declined to comment Tuesday.
The motion describes the state’s case as including a report from Dr. Steven Shapiro, Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner, which concluded the bullet passed through David Shores at about a 30-degree downward angle.
A staff member of the Vermont Forensics Laboratory found no gunshot residue on the outside of David Shores’ shirt and concluded the shooter would have to be 4 to 6 feet away if the shot left no residue.
Also blood was found on the steps leading from the first floor to the basement. The blood was found on the first six steps, starting with the bottom step.
The motion said law-enforcement investigators concluded from the evidence that Peggy Shores shot her husband while standing on the seventh step and firing downward.
However, the motion said the staff at the Vermont Forensics Laboratory had not examined a board in the basement where police found the bullet core.
Howard had argued in Rutland criminal court in April that the evidence, including David Shores’ clothing and the board, should be available for examination by Robinson, who has a laboratory in the state of Georgia.
Officials at the Vermont Forensics Laboratory, or VFL, said they were not willing to let the evidentiary items leave their possession. Also, they said they could lose their accreditation if they allowed Robinson to use their facilities.
In July, Judge Thomas Zonay issued an order that said the VFL had to make the items available for examination, but Robinson would have to come to Vermont to do the testing.
The motion said the tests were done Aug. 8.
Robinson said the measurements showed the bullet entered the board at a 3-degree downward angle.
“When these findings were applied to the scene, it showed the bullet could not have been fired anywhere above the sixth step and that a person firing the gun would have been only a couple of steps above David Shores Sr. and within the spray of blood found on the steps. Yet law-enforcement had examined Peggy Shores’ clothing within a few days of the shooting and found only one drop of David’s blood on her left knee. None of her other clothing had blood on them. Given these findings, the theory that Peggy Shores shot her husband from above the seventh step was impossible and that Peggy Shores shot her husband while standing a matter of inches from him without being covered in blood was equally impossible,” Howard wrote in the motion.
Howard said Robinson’s findings made it clear there is “significant and uncontestable doubt” about the state’s case.
Shores’ case has been unusual in part because at every court hearing about a dozen people, relatives of David Shores, have attended to show their support for Peggy Shores.
The affidavit filed by police who investigated David Shores’ death provided no information about a possible motive for Peggy Shores to shoot her husband.
