The murder trial of a woman accused of shooting her husband in Mount Tabor in December 2016 might start by the end of the year if progress is made in completing the evidence required by her attorney.
The second-degree murder trial for Peggy Lee Shores, 53, of Mount Tabor, is expected to last two weeks, according to the attorneys involved in the case.
Shores has been accused of shooting and killing her husband, David Shores, 54, on Dec. 11, 2016.
While police were investigating David Shores’ death, Peggy Shores told police he was walking on the basement stairs, tripped and accidentally shot himself.
In June, Steven Howard, the attorney representing Peggy Shores, asked permission from the court to have an expert hired by the defense examine certain pieces of evidence. Judge Thomas Zonay granted that request in July.
On Monday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy told Zonay that since the July ruling, the defense team had a chance to review the evidence.
Howard said his expert had promised to have a report submitted within about two weeks.
Needed depositions are expected to be taken on Sept. 9, according to Howard, which brings the case closer to being ready to go before a jury.
Kennedy said she had talked to Howard about the case and both agreed it could take up to two weeks. Because of the expected length of the trial, Kennedy asked Zonay to set a specific date as soon as possible.
However, Vermont rotates its judges and their postings on an annual basis. Not every judge is reassigned to a different site but Zonay said he expected Judge David Suntag to come to Rutland. Zonay said that rather than schedule a trial for another judge, he would rather Kennedy and Howard come back in September to talk with Suntag.
The delay is another in a case which has already been pushed back several times.
Shores pleaded not guilty to the felony charge in February 2017. She has been held in prison since then although Howard has asked for some form of release several times.
During every hearing in Shores’ case, several members of David Shores’ family were in the courtroom. At the end of Monday’s hearing, they called to her as she left the courthouse, “Love you, Peggy.”
Relatives of David Shores appeared at local court hearings in 2017 and testified they didn’t believe Peggy Shores had killed David Shores. The Rutland County criminal court has not agreed to release Peggy Shores and a three-justice panel of the Vermont Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision in 2017.
In November, Kennedy and Howard submitted an order to the court which said both sides agreed the case would be ready to go to trial in April.
Those plans were delayed when Howard asked the court for permission to have an independent evaluation of certain key pieces of evidence like the gun and the shirt David Shores was wearing when he was shot.
The state’s attorney’s office, the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Forensics Laboratory opposed the request because the defense expert asked that he be allowed to use the equipment at the Vermont laboratory or that the evidence be sent to his laboratory in Georgia.
In June, Howard said his client was being “incredibly patient” while waiting in jail but understood the potential importance of the defense expert’s report.
“We want to get this case over with. We want her to have her day in court. We want her to have a fair chance to have this case tried and we have not moved forward one inch because we can’t even get to the evidence,” he said.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Shores could be sentenced to up to life in prison. The charge carries a minimum penalty of 20 years in jail.
