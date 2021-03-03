FAIR HAVEN — Murfee the dog has won a second term as pet mayor of Fair Haven, but his owner says this will be his final year in the role.
“This will be the last year of his being mayor,” said Linda Barker, Murfee’s owner. “It’s fun and I’ll still be involved in stuff, but it’s been very time consuming, and that’s fine during COVID when we can’t do the therapy dog work. Hopefully, fingers crossed, everything will be back to normal next year and we can get back to the therapy dog stuff.”
Murfee is Fair Haven’s second pet mayor. The first was Lincoln the goat, who wasn’t on the ballot this year, but did receive one write-in vote.
Murfee won with 96 votes against 18 other candidates. Colonel Kernel, the chicken, received 49 votes; Maddie Jayne Rice, a dog, and Spirit, a horse, both got 30 votes; Stella the dog got 24; and Blue the bearded dragon got 22 votes. The other candidates, all dogs and cats, got less than 15 votes.
The pet mayors of Fair Haven have helped raise significant funds for town projects. Lincoln and Murfee helped fund a new playground and dog park, the latter of which Murfee is still working on.
Barker said the Bark in the Park event will be held May 1, featuring a basket raffle, silent auction, and a dog kissing booth. Murfee will not be at the booth, said Barker, as he doesn’t like kissing.
The mayoral votes were tallied Wednesday by Student Voice members at Fair Haven Elementary School, said Nicole Rice, Student Voice adviser. She said the kids made slideshows featuring the pet candidates, collected and counted the votes.
