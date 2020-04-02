Criminal charges are pending against a Lyme, New Hampshire, man after a crash on Route 103 in Wallingford on Thursday, according to a release from the Vermont State Police.
After gathering evidence from the road and witness statements, police said Richard Ackerson, 72, of Lyme, New Hampshire, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Ioniq on Route 103, near Bear Mountain Road, when he lost control, drove into the opposing lane and then overturned his car.
Police said speed and alcohol impairment are both believed to be factors in this crash. The releases said the weather and road conditions were clear.
The rollover crash was reported to police around 1 p.m. on Thursday. At the scene, the Ioniq, which suffered damage to the roof, driver's side and front bumper, was found overturned in a ditch along the northbound lane of Route 103, police said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Ackerson was the only person in the Ioniq.
Ackerson was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center to be evaluated for possible injuries.
Criminal charges are pending, police said.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, East Wallingford Fire Department and the Mount Holly Rescue Squad.
