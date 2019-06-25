The Rutland Area NAACP is hosting a showing of the movie, “White Like Me,” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the the Rutland Free Library on Court Street.
The movie, a documentary, has been been described as an exploration of “race and racism in the U.S. through the lens of whiteness and white privilege.”
Admission is free. A discussion of the documentary will take place after the screening.
