There is a difference between being not racist and being anti-racist, according to members of the Rutland Area NAACP, and a four-session study group that meets for the first time Monday will look at what that means and how it can affect the daily lives of Rutland County residents.
The study group, which will meet at the Green Mountain Power building on Merchants Row, will look at Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s book, “How To Be An Anti-Racist.”
NPR said the book “couldn’t come at a better time.”
“Kendi has gifted us with a book that is not only an essential instruction manual but also a memoir of the author’s own path from anti-black racism to anti-white racism and, finally, to anti-racism,” Ericka Taylor wrote in a book review for NPR in August.
Jaya Holliman, who will co-facilitate the study group, said her involvement was to “sort of call the meeting.” She said she saw a need to look more closely at Kendi’s book and an interest after realizing she knew many people who were reading “How To Be An Anti-Racist” and wanted to discuss Kendi’s ideas.
“What we know is that people having these conversations, conversations about race, about racism, about the systems of oppression, are really necessary to the work of dismantling the same systems. My hope for individuals is that they come away with a deeper understanding of how these systems work, that they come away with a deeper understanding of the terminology, with a broader, more accurate, more truthful sense of their own buy-in to, let’s call it, racist thought,” she said.
Julie Conason, one of the co-facilitators of the study group, said Kendi’s book provides a challenging perspective.
“This book is about actually putting into practice the actions that we can take on a daily basis. It’s about understanding the history of racism in this country and then thinking about, ‘How do I become, or how do I live an anti-racist life 24/7? What does that look like for me on the ground?’ I think Dr. Kendi lays it out really succinctly in the beginning of the book because one if his premises is, there is no such thing as a non-racist,” she said.
Conason said Kendi believes there is no middle ground which is neutral because a person is not racist.
“You’re either actively racist by the fact that you’re supporting a racist status quo and a racist system or you’re actively anti-racist by doing everything in your power to take action both on yourself, on your local community and thinking about larger systems too,” she said.
Holliman and Conason have also worked together on a month-long work group around Layla Saad’s “Me and White Supremacy” curriculum in 2019 so Holliman said when she saw the interest in Kendi’s book, she reached out to Conason and suggested they develop the study group together. Holliman said she hopes study group members will take the next steps after studying Kendi’s premise that anti-racism is the only effective response to racism.
“As we’re asked to go out into the world as anti-racists, what does that look like as a teacher in the local school? What does that look like as a school board member, as a family member at the Thanksgiving table? Julie and I talked about that. What does it look like as a parent teaching your kids? What does it look like as a Board of Aldermen member, right, or a voter,” she said.
Tabitha Moore, director of the NAACP Vermont and president of the Rutland chapter, said the study group was part of the strategy of local outreach in a way that fits the community.
“Our goal in this particular activity is to give people an opportunity to sharpen their skills, grow their skills, develop them around the topic of being anti-racist which is very different from being not racist,” she said.
Moore said it was different from the “Me and White Supremacy” work group that was intended to help people think about and respond to their own feelings and experiences with racism.
“This is much more of ‘How do I get better at dismantling white supremacy? How do I look for it? What does it mean? How can it show up in our community?’” she said.
The study group has filled up quickly with people from across the Rutland County area. Information about participating can be found on the website, naacprutland.org.
