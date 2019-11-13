PROCTOR — The prospective buyer for the 1,600-acre Chittenden Watershed will give the Select Board until Dec. 1 to make a decision about selling it, meanwhile the board wants some financial information by next week.
Representatives from the Chittenden Select Board, Trust for Public Land, Rutland County Audubon Society, and private citizens spoke at a Tuesday Select Board meeting with concerns about the land being sold to a private citizen without development restrictions or easements.
John Gerlach, a resident of Florida who grew up in Pittsford, has offered to pay the town $1.5 million cash for the Chittenden Watershed, which is adjacent to land he owns in the town of Chittenden. The land itself is within Chittenden, but owned by Proctor, which had it to safeguard its water supply. While the town no longer uses that water source, it sees some revenue from having the property logged.
The main question the board has been grappling with for the past several weeks is whether it’s better to keep logging the property, or to invest what it makes on selling it to Gerlach. There are several outstanding questions that have been raised in relation to this, namely what the returns on such an investment would be, what it costs to have the money managed versus what it costs to facilitate the logging, and what can be done with money generated from the investment.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday to consult with multiple investment experts and have more information sometime next week. This was after discussion and public comment during which Gerlach’s attorney, William Meub, said he would be willing to wait until Dec. 1 for the board to make a decision on whether it wants to move forward with this.
Prior to that, the board heard from several people who wanted the land protected from development.
“Green Mountain National Forest is very interested in this property, very interested in owning this property,” said Kate Wanner, project manager for the Trust for Public Land. “We’d be willing to work with them and with you to buy it from you. It does take a couple years to make that happen, but I’d be happy to delve deeper into the details of how we would make that happen if this is something the Select Board would consider. Because that would not only get you fair market value for the property as determined by an appraisal, it would also protect the public benefits of this property.”
She said the Trust for Public Land is a nationwide nonprofit that works to conserve land for public use.
“We’ve worked with the Green Mountain National Forest for over the last 20 years on conserving more than 30,000 acres by adding it to the Green Mountain National Forest,” Wanner said. “Right now, I’m involved with three separate projects with them, one you may have heard of in Chittenden, Killington and Mendon, adding about 2,700 acres to the National Forest called Rolston Rest around South Pond, above Chittenden Reservoir.”
Kathleen Guinness, president of the Rutland County Audubon Society, said there are dozens of bird species in that area, some populations of which are in decline.
“For over five years we’ve been monitoring acreage adjoining the parcel in question, and we’ve identified 69 species of birds there, those include the wood and hermit thrush, which many people really love and which are in decline, and many beautiful wood warblers that travel to nest there,” she said. “This number also included 10 of the 12 birds that Audubon has identified as being in decline.”
Two other Audubon members spoke to the land’s importance as a forest area.
“You can call me Don Quixote because I’m always tilting against wind turbines,” said Justin Lindholm, of Mendon. “I’ve worked for 10 years now to try to stop irresponsible renewable energy.”
Lindholm said the Chittenden Watershed is ideal for an large-scale wind operation. “I would like to see restrictions. One of them could be a 60-foot restriction on height for any building.”
Gina Ottoboni, a Chittenden selectwoman, said Meub attended one of the Chittenden board’s regular meetings recently and he was asked if Gerlach planned to develop the land. Her board was told he has no current plans to do so.
Meub told the Proctor board that he didn’t intend to make them feel pressured to make a decision, and that a written offer was made because Gerlach was under the impression the board couldn’t proceed without one.
“I went to the town of Chittenden because somebody is claiming that this could be used for wind turbines,” said Meub. “It could be used as a trash yard, too, it could be used for anything, but that’s not what the plan is.”
He said he’s aware the Green Mountain Club has a right of first refusal on 50 acres for a stretch of Long Trail that runs through there. Gerlach is willing to buy all but that, then buy it later if the club doesn’t want it.
“Discussions about raping the forest and doing the kinds of things really are not quite anything like what’s being proposed. Mr. Gerlach has been aware you folks want more time to consider it. He wants to get out of the limelight. He thought this was an economic decision that the town of Proctor was going to address, that this is the town of Proctor’s assets, it’s not the rest of Vermont’s. It’s your fiduciary duty to handle your assets and treat them appropriate as the voter might like or not like,” Meub said.
