Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green Mountain National Forest has closed some of its overnight camping sites while also shuttering certain bathrooms along the Appalachian Trail and Long Trail.
In the Manchester Ranger District, Greendale Campground, Grout Pond Campground, Hapgood Pond Campground, Somerset Campground, and the Old Job shelter are closed to overnight camping. In the Rochester Ranger District, the overnight closures impact Bingo Campground, Chittenden Brook Campground, Moosalamoo Campground, and Silver Lake Campground.
Affected shelters and bathrooms along the Appalachian Trail and parts of the Long Trail include: Churchill Scott, Governor Clement, Clarendon, Stony Brook, Winturri, Thistle Hill, Happy Hill, Minerva Hinchey, Greenwall, Little Rock Pond, Big Branch, Lost Pond, Griffith Lake, Peru Peak, Bromley, Spruce Peak, Douglas, Stratton Pond, Story Spring, Kid Gore, Goddard, Melville Nauheim, Congdon, and Seth Warner.
Affected sites on the Long Trail include: Battell, at Mount Abe, Cooley Glen, Emily Proctor, Skyline Lodge, Boyce, Sucker Brook, Sunrise, and Tucker Johnson.
There’s no set date for these restrictions to be lifted, stated Ethan Ready, spokesperson for the Green Mountain National Forest, in an email on Thursday.
“While the area is seeing greater use, many of our developed recreation areas are not scheduled to open until late-May, so this is a pre-emptive closure,” he said.
He said that while Gov. Phil Scott’s “stay home, stay safe” order may lift, there could still be a delay with the lifting of restrictions in the National Forest.
“This decision will be made on a case-by-case basis,” said Ready. “We will continue to assess use on the GMNF and work closely with our partners and the Vermont Department of Forests Parks and Recreation to stay in alignment with current federal and state guidance.”
Ready said most National Forest areas across the United States are taking similar precautions. With regards to the closure of bathrooms, it’s “because these are typically places where people might be using the same surfaces,” said Ready. “We continue to monitor recreation sites, but as personal protective equipment is scarce, we have to focus on the health of our employees.”
This decision wasn’t made lightly, stated John Sinclair, forest supervisor of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, in a release. “They consider the current risk to public health, the national effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the local community desire to access public lands. Restricting access to recreational sites or areas is a particularly difficult decision for the Forest Service, but health and safety concerns during this pandemic must be taken seriously,” he stated.
While access to these areas is restricted, the forest and trails are mostly open, according to the Forest Service, which asks people take a number of precautions before venturing into the public woods. Among those recommendations:
— Don’t come to the forest if you’re sick.
— Stay six feet away from other people and avoid crowded areas.
— If you have a dog with you, keep it on a short leash.
— Be extra careful and don’t take risks that might lead to injury.
— Take your trash out with you and avoid using the receptacles at sites.
— Use the bathroom before, or after, venturing into the woods. Restrooms will be locked and unmanaged waste creates a hazard.
“We are seeing a significant increase and heavy use at many of our recreation sites,” said Ready. ‘Now more than ever, especially with warmer weather here, people are looking for opportunities to get out and exercise. While the Green Mountain National Forest has restricted activities at certain locations, the majority of the National Forest remains open for day use and even overnight camping in disbursed areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.