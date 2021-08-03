Tonight can be a free family night out for those who join the National Night Out at Meadow Street Park from 4 to 7 p.m.
National Night Out takes place every year on the first Tuesday in August, according to the website dedicated to the event.
“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” the website said.
Officer Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department, said there will be multiple “jump houses” for kids.
He said there also will be equipment and demonstrations from other area departments, such as the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermont State Police, and the Vermont National Guard.
“We’re all going to be around hanging out with the families,” he said.
The National Guard is expected to land a helicopter in the area and allow visitors to see the aircraft. Troopers with the state police are planning a demonstration of the skills of their K-9 units. The deputies from the sheriff’s department are bringing a “flip car,” which can simulate a rollover crash.
Basketball games will be going on, along with open tennis courts and free food and a special challenge for those who want to try their aim. A dunk tank will be set up and Rosario said Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen will be taking a turn as the guy who could end up in the water.
Free food and drinks will be available and 40 different vendors are expected to set up booths at the park.
Rosario is working with Rutland City’s Recreation and Parks Department to lead the local National Night Out celebration as the RCPD’s downtown beat officer and community resource officer. He said one of the goals of the event was “community engagement.”
“We want to get everybody out and about. They can meet us on a friendly level where we’re all eating, enjoying ourselves, having fun. And it’s a family affair. You can bring your kids out. It should be a great time,” he said.
Colleen Shattuck, a program director for Rutland’s recreation department, said she worked on organizing the event with her colleague, Brittany Cassell, as representatives from the department on the National Night Out committee.
“We’re really excited to be moving the location of the event from Giorgetti to Meadow Street Park. We’re thinking that the change will encourage some people walking there, biking there, just different means of transportation because it’s a huge event, and we’re always stretched for parking. It also brings it to a different part of town and we feel it’s more central. It will be more accessible for families,” she said.
Shattuck said there will be free parking near the event at the St. Peter Catholic Church and the Mount St. Joseph Academy.
While Shattuck is new to the committee, she said COVID-19 caused the cancelation of the event in 2020 “so this will be the first big return since the pandemic.”
“We’re looking forward to seeing people out and about again. The rec department has been focused on trying to re-engage families in our community so we’re thinking (today) will be a really good kickoff for that to get people back out again and ready for the next school year and the next athletic year and the next programming year for us,” she said.
Although Shattuck said the target audience for National Night Out is families, she promised that area residents of any age would find some activities to enjoy. If nothing else, she added, people always seem to enjoy the free food.
“While a lot of our programming does involve kids K through 6, we are here for everyone,” she said.
Both Shattuck and Rosario noted that the success of National Night Out is boosted by the volunteers and community partners who set up booths or provide attractions like the “bouncy houses.”
National Night Out will take place regardless of weather conditions, but the National Weather Service, as of Monday evening, was not predicting rain.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.