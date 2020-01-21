Pat Casey, who retired last week after 10 years with the U.S. District Court of Vermont’s Rutland office, has a history of service to country in her family and two of her most prominent roles were among the most American at the courthouse.
Casey worked with people who had been selected to serve on a federal jury as they came to the courthouse on West Street and she was the deputy for the public naturalization ceremonies in Vermont, coordinating with immigration and the courts.
“That was kind of my favorite part of my job,” she said.
When Casey was first working for the federal court, most of the naturalization ceremonies, attended by immigrants who have successfully completed their citizenship classes and who then take their citizenship oath led by one of the federal judges, took place in one of the federal courthouses in Vermont, which are in Burlington and Rutland.
But the Vermont courthouse began making some changes in siting those public ceremonies to public locations. In Rutland, that has included locations like the Christ the King School and the Paramount Theatre.
“We’ve been in schools from Putney up to St. Albans. We’ve been in the State House, aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga in Shelburne, we’ve been at the National Guard base at Camp Johnson (in Colchester), Ethan Allen homestead. Every Fourth of July, we do one at President Calvin Coolidge’s homestead. It’s been a great chance to see the state and interact with all sorts of people,” she said.
Casey joked that people who worked in the federal court system say the naturalization ceremonies are the only time when everyone leaves the courthouse with a smile.
“The smile is always the same, whether it’s just a young person, and they’ve come on their own to start their own life, or a young family starting out,” she said.
At a recent ceremony, a 95-year-old man from Bhutan became a U.S. citizen.
“He was just beaming, his biggest smile ever. I looked out into the audience … and community members were just tearing up seeing him walk up (assisted by family) to get his citizenship certificate,” she said.
However, the federal court also presides over criminal cases, which is a challenging time for the victims of crimes, defendants and their family members.
“I try to put a good face on the court, be comforting and professional with everyone, no matter the background, and I guess, maybe, help them get through the day with some dignity,” she said.
Casey said she was also proud to be case administrator for Judge Cristina Reiss, the first woman to serve as a judge on the federal bench in Vermont.
Casey had been with the federal court for a little more than 10 years when she retired. She moved to the Rutland area from Connecticut in 1977.
When she first arrived in Vermont, Casey spent 10 years as a physical education and health teacher at Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden. Casey said there was an enrichment fund at the school which she used to establish a cross-country skiing program at Barstow, allowing the sport to be part of gym classes but also so that students could check out skis on their own time during weekends or days off.
After some time working on a family construction business, Casey worked at the Rutland County criminal court for about six years.
When a position became available at the federal court, Casey, with encouragement from co-workers and a recommendation from Judge Francis McCaffrey, had the opportunity to take her next step.
Working at the federal courthouse reminded Casey of her family’s service to the United States, including her grandfather serving in the cavalry during World War I and her father’s time as a pilot during World War II.
“He was shot down over a field in France, fortunately. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here, he made it back safely,” she said.
When she had a chance to work for the U.S. government, Casey thought her father would be proud of her if she met the opportunity, she said.
Casey said there was no particular event that led her to decide it was time to retire. She said she just decided it was time to hand the reins to someone else.
But she may be picking up a different set of reins. She said her husband has a pair of Belgian mares which he uses for breeding on what she called their “little farmstead.”
During a retirement party for Casey last week, she said she was speechless that four federal judges came to the Rutland courthouse to bid her farewell.
“I was speechless. I couldn’t believe the turnout, everybody taking time out of their busy day. To have all those judges come … I work for Judge Reiss but I interact with all of them with these naturalization ceremonies. It was kind of another bonus of being in that position, you meet so many wonderful people and they are all so kind and generous with their time,” she said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.