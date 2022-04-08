PITTSFORD — While the Select Board didn’t support it, the Nature Conservancy has been awarded a grant to help it buy just over 400 acres off Labrake Road.
Jon Binhammer, director of strategic conservation initiatives at the Nature Conservancy, said in an email Friday that the Conservancy was awarded a grant by the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board (VHCB) for $325,000, representing 69% of the budget for the project.
“My understanding is that the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board took the Pittsford Select Board’s sentiments related to the grant under consideration during their deliberations, but the Select Board voted to oppose the project the day after the VHCB meeting,” stated Binhammer. “I had informed the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board that the Select Board was unlikely to support the project unless we agreed to manage the property ‘just like any other landowner enrolled in the Current Use Program,’ and that is exactly how they voted the next night.”
He wasn’t privy to the housing board’s deliberation, but believes it felt the Nature Conservancy had responded in good faith to the Select Board’s concerns.
Binhammer said it’s the Nature Conservancy’s policy not to discuss the price of a purchase until it’s closed upon, which in this case is expected to be in late June.
“We look forward to purchasing and conserving this ecologically significant property, the conservation of which is in keeping with the Town Plan and Zoning Bylaw for the Town of Pittsford, and we look forward to neighborly relations with abutting landowners and the Town of Pittsford,” stated Binhammer.
The board voted 4-0 at its March 16 meeting to not support the sale unless the Nature Conservancy agrees to enroll it in the standard version of the Current Use plan.
Current Use allows landowners to sell the development rights to lands they own provided those lands continue to be used for timber harvest or agriculture. Nonprofits are allowed to enroll land for conservation purposes without having to allow timber harvests.
In September 2021 Binhammer came to the board asking it for a letter of support, or at least of neutrality, to include in the conservancy’s application to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board for a grant to help it purchase the property.
The land is currently owned by private citizens. Binhammer said the Nature Conservancy wants to add it to its other parcels to better protect wildlife, sequester carbon, and preserve wetland. There’s a hunting camp on the land that would be leased to the current owners, but it’s otherwise forested.
The board’s questions and concerns surrounded public access to the property, but also future timber harvests.
The meeting in March was strained at times.
Board member David Mills, who owns land that borders this parcel to the north, said he’s spoken to folks around town who didn’t believe it was fair that the Nature Conservancy could benefit from the Current Use program without having to harvest timber.
“Fair enough,” said Binhammer. “You and they should take it up with the Legislature, because the Legislature created the category of Current Use called Conservation Lands that was specifically for conservation entities like ourselves and other land trusts that wanted to enroll in Current Use but not necessarily follow the cultural guides that are outlined for private land ownership.”
He noted that there is a bill currently in the Legislature that if signed into law would allow private landowners the same ability to enroll their land in Current Use for conservation purposes just as nonprofits can.
Board member Joe Gagnon, of Gagnon Lumber, has been vocal about wanting timber harvests to remain a possibility for that parcel.
“In the town of Pittsford, you people or your organization has ….”
He was interrupted by Binhammer, who took issue with Gagnon’s use of the phrase “you people.”
“You used the term ‘you people,’ and I think what that does is, it makes me the Other,” Binhammer said. “I’m a person, I have a name. You could call me by my name or you can call the Nature Conservancy by our name, I’d appreciate that. I have respect for you and everything, but I’d prefer that we not talk about you people because that sets up a situation of me as the enemy, and I don’t feel like I’m your enemy, I have a different perspective than you do. So, go ahead.”
Gagnon apologized and said he meant no ill feelings. He went on to say the Nature Conservancy has roughly 2,100 acres in Pittsford already, and between that and lands it owns in Brandon, Sudbury, and Hubbardton, it holds about 3,900 acres.
He claimed none of this is being managed for timber, which he feels is a detriment to the state’s working landscape.
Binhammer said the Nature Conservancy is willing to meet the town halfway, though Gagnon noted that “halfway” doesn’t mean anything in terms of this discussion.
“There will be log trucks leaving that property,” said Binhammer. “We’re not going to manage every acre because what we plan on doing is an ecological inventory… Starting in the spring and based on the inventory we will establish areas we will treat as reserve lands with no planned timber harvest due to the presence of rare, threatened, or endangered species or significant natural communities or serve as riparian or wetland buffers.”
He said that based on that survey the Nature Conservancy would allow some timber harvest to occur, but not at the level required by others in the Current Use program. There would be no reason for the Nature Conservancy to own the land were this the case.
Mills then accused the Nature Conservancy of opening up its High Pond lands to hunting so it could win the support of hunters for a wildlife corridor it was looking to preserve.
“So I think a fear of a lot of people in town is that once you get all this land and whatever, once you get what you want you’re going to shut it all down again,” said Mills, adding that many feel the Nature Conservancy owns enough land in town as it is.
“This notion that we were trying to get hunters on our side so we could push through a corridor, we only work with willing landowners and we want to work cooperatively with people and with towns to do our conservation work,” said Binhammer. “We don’t want to do things underhandedly because for the very reason suspicion has a big negative impact on what our goals and objectives are.”
Mills said it’s more than a notion, that he has documents to back it up. Binhammer said he’d like to see said documents, as he believes anyone at the Nature Conservancy who would write something like that would be fired for doing so.
Earlier in the meeting, Binhammer said the Town Plan calls for the preservation of open spaces, and if the town’s policy is something else, then it should consider altering the plan.
