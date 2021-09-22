PITTSFORD — The Select Board wants to hear more about a proposal from The Nature Conservancy to purchase several hundred acres of private land off Labrake Road.
Jon Binhammer, director of protection at The Nature Conservancy, met remotely with the board at its Sept. 15 meeting to give an overview of the conservancy’s intentions and to field questions.
He said the conservancy has applied for a grant from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to purchase land from Ron Smith and Todd Wheeler. Part of the application requires the applicant to seek the town’s opinion of the purchase.
According to Binhammer, the conservancy still would pay taxes to the town, as it does on other lands it owns in Pittsford, and would keep the land open to public access.
There are two hunting camps on the property in question, one of which the conservancy would acquire with this purchase, said Binhammer. That camp would be leased back to the current owners who’ve agreed to maintain the road leading to it, plus keep an eye on the land to prevent it being damaged.
The conservancy plans to have the land surveyed. Binhammer said that town records have it at 138 acres, however, this is believed to be a mistake and that there’s actually 346 acres to the parcel.
Town officials had questions mainly about how the public could access and use the land.
Binhammer said there’s a gate at the bottom of Labrake Road that the conservancy doesn’t mind leaving closed, but would allow people to go around it. Labrake Road is also town-owned, and under town jurisdiction. It’s an all-terrain vehicle trail, and while the conservancy might consider letting it link to another existing ATV trail, it doesn’t plan to allow the area to open to such traffic.
Hunting and fishing would be permitted, he said. The reason the conservancy wants the property is because it abuts land it already owns. The land is on what scientists say is a “regional wildlife corridor.”
Town Manager John Haverstock asked how the conservancy has been cooperating with the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District, which includes Pittsford, and exists to keep the mosquito population down through larvicide and adulticide treatments.
Binhammer said he wasn’t completely familiar with the conservancy’s relationship with the BLSG.
“Our goal is to follow the science, and if the science tells us that’s an effective control method that limits the impact to the environment, then, generally, we’re agreeable to those things,” he said.
Selectman Joe Gagnon, whose family owns Gagnon Lumber, said he recalls harvesting timber on the land in question in the early 1950s.
“Is this practice going to be able to continue under your possession of the land or will that be lost?” he said.
“We probably will not manage timber on that land,” said Binhammer, citing its desired use as a wildlife corridor. He said the Nature Conservancy isn’t opposed to timber harvesting and allows it on some of its other lands.
Gagnon said he couldn’t support the purchase because of the lack of timber harvesting.
Select Board Vice Chairman David Mills suggested that the board table the discussion until Chairwoman Alicia Malay could be present. This also would give the board more time to think on the matter.
The board then voted to table this for the next meeting.
