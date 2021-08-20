The USS Vermont (SSN 792) Commissioning Committee has announced that the Navy has canceled boat tours planned for Aug. 26-28. The Commissioning Reception at the North Lake venue after the Commissioning Ceremony has also been called off because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Commemoration Ceremony set for 10 a.m. Aug. 28 will go ahead as planned and can be viewed online at allhands.navy.mil/Live-Stream. More information can be found at ussvermont.org. The Navy intends to host a “Vermonter’s Weekend” at some point in the future which will be announced on the USS Vermont website.
