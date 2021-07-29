CLARENDON — Casella Construction wants to make changes to its Act 250 permit for the quarry it operates on Route 103. Some residents are concerned about the changes, having gotten used to the way things are over the years.
A public hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the Clarendon Community Center, 111 Moulton Ave.
According to the application, classified as “minor,” Casella seeks to change a number of things related to hours of operation and reporting requirements. Right now, stripping, drilling, blasting and crushing are limited to between May 1 and Nov. 30. Sales and hauling can occur year round. Casella seeks to expand this from March 1 to Dec. 1, with everything else being year-round except federal holidays. There will be no change to general operating hours, but crushing, blasting and hammering won’t happen on Saturdays.
Right now, the crusher is allowed to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a limit of 6 hours per day, not to exceed 720 hours per year. Casella wants to be allowed to run the crusher between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with crushing to only occur between March 1 and Dec. 31, with no cap on hours total for the year.
There would be no change to the crusher’s rate of operation, which right now is 650 tons per hour on the main crusher, and 422 tons per hour on the secondary crusher.
Casella is currently allowed a maximum of 85 truckloads Monday through Friday with 20 loads on Saturday, and no more than 10 loaded trucks in an hour. It wants this removed, but truck convoys wouldn’t be allowed.
The company also wants to add a number of noise canceling measures to its operation, such as rubber liners on the crushers and berms. It also wants to use more modern blasting techniques.
The permit currently allows Casella to blast once per week, up to 15 times per year. It wants to be allowed to blast once per week up to 25 times per year, with blasting allowed twice a week up to five times per year. No blasting would occur on federal holidays and homes within 2,000 feet can request written notice ahead of any blasting.
Select Board Chair Mike Klopchin said Thursday that a board member will be there. It will likely be him, but Selectman Bob Bixby might attend as well.
The board was asked to attend the August hearing at its July 20 meeting by Gale LiCausi, a member of the Planning Commission, and Development Review Board, and Andrea McCormick, who lives near the quarry.
LiCausi said it appears none of the town boards received notification of the Act 250 application requesting the change. Because of this, few were aware of a June 30 hearing held remotely and in West Rutland.
According to LiCausi, she has lived near the quarry since 1987 and its permit conditions haven’t changed much.
“One good thing in the minor application they’re doing is, they want to do some noise mitigation on the crusher, and I’m all in favor of that part of their minor application,” she said. “I just don’t want to see the hours of operation expand for the crusher.”
John Casella, of Casella Construction, was at the July 20 meeting. He said he wasn’t sure why the in-person option for the June 30 meeting was in West Rutland and not Clarendon. He said written notice was sent to the town’s various boards and commissions, the Rutland Regional Planning Commission and abutting landowners.
Casella chairs the District 1 Environmental Commission that hears Act 250 applications in Rutland County. According to the notice for the Monday hearing, because of the conflict, the application is being heard by the District 5 Environmental Commission, which normally oversees applications filed in Lamoille and Washington counties.
“Probably the biggest thing to take away from the permit, we’re looking for operational changes, mostly,” he said. “We’re not looking to expand truck trips, we’re not looking to add truck trips, we’re not looking to expand the quarry, or the annual extraction limits, we’re just looking to loosen up some of the operating conditions to be able to be competitive.”
He said people in the community are welcome to contact him about any issues that need to be addressed. He offered to put McCormick on a call list for when blasting occurs. She said she had heard blasts but no warning horn ahead of time. Casella said he believes the horns should sound ahead of every blast.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.