BRANDON — The owners of a historic farmhouse next to the site of a proposed 15-megawatt solar field have some concerns.
On Friday, Debbie and Bruce Howard, of Old Brandon Road, filed with the Public Utility Commission a motion to intervene in the Davenport Solar LLC project. They are represented by Bristol attorney James Dumont.
In Vermont, power plants are regulated by the Public Utility Commission (PUC), a statewide entity that grants or denies petitions for “certificates of public good.” The process is quasi-judicial, and only formally recognized parties can be involved. The Howards’ request for intervenor status would make them party to the proceedings, if granted.
Davenport Solar filed for its certificate of public good in October. A public hearing for the project is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at Brandon Town Hall, 49 Center St. A site visit is scheduled for the same day at 3 p.m.
Dumont said Monday his clients have hired their own consultant to determine what impacts the solar project would have on their property, mainly how it would affect their viewshed. Dumont said the consultant’s report should be finished within a few weeks.
He said his clients mostly have questions about the project and aren’t staunchly for or against it.
“Based on the evidence currently available, it appears that the Howards will be directly, negatively, impacted by the project,” reads the motion to intervene. “These impacts will be uniquely harmful to the Howards. The project site will fall within the principal viewshed from their historic house and its surrounding outbuildings and acreage. No other landowner will be so directly and negatively impacted. No other historic structure or site will be adversely affected to any significant degree.”
Included in Davenport’s filings with the PUC is a “historic buildings evaluation report” written by T. J. Boyle Associates LLC of Burlington, which described the Howards’ property, among other sites, in detail.
“The farmstead is listed on the State Register and remains eligible for listing, as it retains integrity of location, design, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling and association,” reads the report. “It is significant as an example of a 19th century farmstead with a both a late 18th century dwelling and a collection of mid-19th century outbuildings.”
The report claims the solar field, as seen from the house, will be small, and there is vegetation in the way.
“Indirect effects to the farmstead will be very minimal and the Project will have no adverse effect to this resource,” says the report.
NextEra Energy Resource, a Florida company, owns Davenport Solar LLC.
