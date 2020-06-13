The Heat Squad at NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is encouraging residents of Rutland and Bennington counties to think about replacing inefficient wood-powered heating stoves with the help of rebates that can be used to replace old stoves or install new stoves.
The Stove Change-Out Program, working with almost $310,000 awarded by the Vermont Clean Energy Development Fund and Green Mountain Power, was started by NeighborWorks to install new pellet wood stoves, certified by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Run by NeighborWorks’ Heat Squad, the program offers homeowners up to $3,800 toward the removal of their old stove and the purchase and installation of a new EPA 2020 certified stove.
Rebates are scaled based on household size and income, giving homeowners in Rutland and Bennington counties, with limited income getting the most assistance.
Melanie Paskevich, who manages the Stove Change-Out Program for the Heat Squad, called it a “great program.”
“It helps homeowners who, I think, need it the most. It is income sensitive, but it’s moderate income Vermonters that we all want to help,” she said.
According to a news release from NeighborWorks, Rutland and Bennington counties have seen air-quality issues in the past. Paskevich said newer, better pellet-burning stoves could help improve the air quality outside in those counties and inside the homes where less-efficient stoves are in use.
“We’re really heavily incentivizing (homeowners) to take those out and put in a new stove that’s more efficient and clean-burning inside and outside, so it improves the health of Vermonters. Plus, saving money, right because now you burn less pellets, you burn less wood, so you’re spending less money on that fuel source,” she said.
Also, the program offers rebates for completing energy efficiency measures such as air sealing and insulation.
The 2020 installment of the program was promoted in February, but Paskevich acknowledged little could be done while most Vermonters were practicing self-isolation in response to the emergency order designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
“Retailers shut down during COVID and couldn’t go in people’s homes, but they’re safely going back in homes now. We are, too, safely, with disinfecting and masks and everything,” Paskevich said.
Paskevich said that if the company selling and installing the stove has the capacity, the turnaround time can be short. She said some installations have happened within weeks of a participant’s acceptance into the program.
However, she said the more looming deadline is the funding of the Stove Change-Out Program. While it officially expires at the end of this year, Paskevich called it “time-sensitive in that when the program runs out, the program is done.”
She estimated the first come, first served program can accept about 50 to 60 more applicants.
Paskevich estimated about 140 stove projects already had been done through the Heat Squad program.
The Vermont Clean Energy Development Fund was created by the Legislature and is administered by the Vermont Department of Public Service.
NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is a nonprofit with a mission of increasing home ownership in the areas it serves and promoting community projects to improve those homes through education, technical and financial assistance.
