Ludy Biddle, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont executive director, will step down in April when she will have been leading the organization, which has a mission of transitioning people from rental arrangements to home ownership, for 20 years.
Biddle, who will be 75 when she retires, said she came to NeighborWorks in 2001 after spending most of her career working in the arts.
“I thought and thought and thought (about it), and thought I should retire just for age reasons, but I never wanted to because I never wanted to leave this work, I love it so much,” Biddle said.
However, she said that like many people, she had a lot of time to think during the pandemic.
“It suddenly dawned on me that maybe I should save some time while I’m strong and well and do other things. It seemed like a good turning point, too, that we would come out of this quarantine in a new world and a new world is the right time for new leadership,” she said.
Scott Tucker, president of the NeighborWorks board of directors, said Biddle brings “so much passion and energy to her work.”
“She really built it up from a fledgling operation to what it is today. In particular, the passion that she brings to the table that her staff shows in return, really helps people who might ordinarily think they couldn’t have owned a home to get into one,” he said.
Biddle said she was proud of the way the organization had grown during her tenure going from a small church in West Rutland to borrowed space in the town hall to renovating the Kazon Building where they’ve been since 2004.
“The Kazon Building was a very special place. It had been the dress factory in West Rutland for many years, but at the time it was kind of vacant. Nobody could quite figure out what to do with it. It was made with steel girders so it was going to be kind of hard to take down,” she said.
After buying the building, NeighborWorks not only had a home for their offices, it added six units of affordable housing, one of them handicapped-accessible.
Biddle said she was very proud that NeighborWorks could make that contribution to West Rutland’s downtown.
While it might be a challenge to grow a nonprofit like NeighborWorks, Biddle said she was also proud that as part of NeighborWorks America, based in Washington, D.C., their chapter had been supported by training and resources to grow in a “significant way.” From its start as Rutland West Neighborhood Housing Services, providing assistance in four towns, NWWVT now provides some services statewide, and all of its services are available in Rutland, Bennington and Addison counties.
“We’ve grown our impact. In other words, we’ve increased the number of people who benefit from the services. I’m very proud of that. It was a very slow and sort of deliberate, a very organic process, but it’s been happening very quietly over the many years,” she said.
With a $4.5 million grant from the federal Department of Energy, NeighborWorks started the HEAT Squad in 2010 which helps Vermonters weatherize their homes or replace inefficient heating stoves that use renewable energy.
Biddle said the competition was strong for funding but the energy department was willing to take a chance on rural Vermont and NeighborWorks, which had a budget at the time of $450,000, to manage a grant 10 times its entire budget.
“It’s still going. There are over 1,500 households that save more than $1,000 a year every year, and that has an enormous impact on people’s household budget. It created many — many, many, many — jobs for the contractors who do all the work. It saved many tons of carbon emissions, and it’s just this little organization in Rutland, Vermont, that made it happen,” she said.
After April, Biddle said she will most miss coming to work during the week and spending “hours with a lot of wonderful people who work on the staff.”
“I just can’t think of a better way to spend your day than to try to solve problems and have clever people help you do it. It’s very exciting,” she aid.
There are 18 people working at NeighborWorks.
Biddle said she came to the position in an unusual way. Her history had been in the creative arts including producing an educational program about the Holocaust that included music from the Terezin concentration camp, serving as executive director of Crossroad Arts Council in Rutland and working for the National Endowment for the Arts and the Folger Shakespeare Library, in Washington D.C.
She was asked to lead what would become NeighborWorks for three months until a more permanent leader could be found.
“I loved the work but I was not by any means qualified to be the director because I didn’t have lending and housing and banking experience,” she said.
It took eight months but a new executive director from Colorado was brought on. However, Biddle said he and his family didn’t find Vermont to be a good fit so Biddle was asked to put in some more time.
“At a nice middle age, I transferred my whole life into an organization and learned many new sets of professional business skills and all kinds of things. It’s been a wonderful experience. I think that’s one of the reasons why 20 years has gone by so quickly. I’ve just been learning something new every single solitary day,” she said.
After April, Biddle said she’s “certainly going to keep very busy” including giving more time to some of the organizations on the boards of which she already sits, like the Weston Playhouse and Spring Lake Ranch in Shrewsbury.
“I’m going to keep working on many of the themes, many of the issues that I find so important but I will do it probably in another context,” she said.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
