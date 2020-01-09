BRANDON — When Jon Milne came back to Vermont in 1996, he applied for a job at the Neshobe Golf Club. He didn’t get hired, but 23 years later he and his family have bought the place, saving it from foreclosure.
Town Clerk Sue Gage said Thursday the sale closed Tuesday, with Neshobe Golf Club Inc. selling to Milne Golf LLC for $550,000.
Milne said in a Thursday interview that Milne Golf LLC consists of himself, his wife, parents, kids, cousin and a family friend. He feared they’d think him insane when he told them he wanted to buy a golf course, but instead they all wanted to help.
“I heard about it through a letter that was written by the president of the club, Jeff Wallin. He wrote a letter to the Vermont Golf Association, and that letter was circulated by the Vermont Golf Association to get the word out that they were looking for a buyer, that the golf club was in financial difficulty, that they had been foreclosed on, and they were in search of a buyer so that the golf course didn’t go to auction,” said Milne.
According to Rutland Superior Court records, in October, National Bank of Middlebury filed a foreclosure complaint against Neshobe Golf Club Inc. and the Vermont Small Business Development Corp. Records show a motion from the bank asking the case be dismissed was signed by Judge Mary Miles Teachout on Thursday.
Wallin, now the club’s former president, said Thursday the club had a loan from the Vermont Small Business Development Corp., which is why it was also listed as a defendant.
“We are very happy,” he said. “We were quite sure if it ever went to public auction, it would probably be lost as a golf course.”
He said he plans to keep playing there and supporting the club.
Milne said he’d only heard about the club being for sale in late November. It had been a longtime dream of his to buy a golf club, one he’d given up on about a dozen years ago.
“As of late, I’ve been teaching at the Kwini Club in Shelburne, but I basically grew up at a golf course, the Orleans Country Club, the pro there encouraged my folks to have me go to Mississippi State University to study professional golf management. ... I never finished that degree, but I went from there immediately into the PGA apprentice program,” he said. “I spent eight years in the New York metropolitan area where I was an assistant professional.”
After coming back to Vermont to raise his family, he got a job in Waterbury at the Blush Hill Country Club. He was there for 10 years, went to the Links at Lane Farm for seven years and now does freelance teaching at the Kwini Club.
“My big thing is I’ve always been passionate about golf, but I’m passionate about Vermont, too, and Vermont is not the easiest place in the world to make a living in golf, so I’ve had to do other things,” Milne said. “I’ve been involved in other partnerships, we own commercial property, we own apartments, we own Subway restaurants, liquor stores, et cetera, so for the last 10 or 12 years that’s been my main income, but I still love to teach, so I keep my hand in it that way.”
Milne said he has no plans to change the club’s current staff. He said it’s existed since 1959, is a good facility, and many things have been done correctly.
“I think just making fiscally responsible decisions that are in line with the market is what’s going to make the facility successful going into the future,” Milne said. “The people that play the golf course and the quality of the golf course have to meet and match, and in addition to that you have to run it like a business.”
He said the club has 144 members, which is a bit low but not drastically so. He thinks the club can be rebuilt in short order.
“Brandon is an awesome community full of terrific people that really want to see this golf course remain a golf course, and I can tell you that would not have happened without Sarah Cowan and the National Bank of Middlebury,” said Milne. “I’ve had a lot of experience with bankers, and I have never seen a bank that was willing to bend over backwards to try and help the community of Brandon to keep this beautiful property as a golf course. Their sacrifices were unprecedented, and Sarah Cowan’s patience and professionalism were remarkable.”
Cowan is senior vice president and chief credit officer for the National Bank of Middlebury. She said in an interview Thursday that she couldn’t speak to specific details about the bank’s work with Neshobe.
“We are invested in the Brandon community, and from that perspective what happens in Brandon that enhances the community is in our best interest,” Cowan said.
She added that running a golf course in Vermont is challenging on many levels. Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 damaged many, and golf courses often have attached restaurants and bars that add to complexity. Their seasonal nature is also a challenge.
Milne said he hopes to have the restaurant and bar open come April.
“Neshobe has a reputation for being the last course to close in the fall and the first course to open in the spring, and we want to continue that tradition,” he said.
