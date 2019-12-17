BRANDON — The Neshobe School used the February break to clear up a radon problem.
In the fall of 2018, the school took advantage of a free program offered by the Department of Health to have its facilities tested for radon. Results from the school library and the Forest Dale building showed elevated levels of the gas, and while there was no immediate danger to students, steps had to be taken to correct the problem. Jeanne Collins, superintendent of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, told the Herald earlier this year that over the course of the February break, $12,000 would be spent eliminating the problem, mainly by adding a layer beneath the affected buildings to vent the gas outward rather than have it seep up through the floor.
Radon occurs naturally in the ground and is a result of decaying uranium. Prolonged exposure can lead to lung cancer. Prior to the project commencing, the Neshobe school took measures to inform parents and keep the buildings where the elevated radon levels were found better ventilated.
The Department of Health recommends homes be tested for radon every five years, and after any renovation work that affects either the buildings heating and ventilation systems, or its foundation. Testing kits are available for free by calling 1-800-439-8550 or emailing radon@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.