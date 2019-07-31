PITTSFORD — The owner of 40 Plains Road has filed a new Act 250 application to demolish the structure that’s there, and to replace it with a commercial store.
According to the Natural Resources Board’s website, the filing was made July 23. Public hearings on the application have yet to be scheduled.
The application is by Eastern Development Corp., owned by Frank von Turkovich, an attorney who lives in South Burlington and has an office in Montpelier.
The property has a long history when it comes to local and state permits. Von Turkovich had worked with Zaremba Group, the parent company of Pittsford BTS Retail, which works with Dollar General to build Dollar General stores. In 2016, an Act 250 application was filed to turn 40 Plains Road into a Dollar General. Hearings were held before the District Environmental Commission, but the application was withdrawn and the project redesigned. On the second go-around, the Pittsford Zoning Board of Appeals granted a permit for the Dollar General, but neighbors appealed the decision to the state Environmental Court. During this process, Pittsford BTS Retail pulled out of the application, leaving von Turkovich to move ahead.
An agreement was reached during winter between von Turkovich and the neighbors. Von Turkovich said in an interview Wednesday that the neighbors concerns, given that the property is in the town’s center, were about the proposed building’s aesthetics.
Von Turkovich said he doesn’t have a tenant for the proposed building yet. Right now, he said, the focus is on getting the necessary permits in order. He hopes to find a commercial tenant within a year of the permit being granted. He said it will likely be a commercial entity of some sort.
Von Turkovich said the building that’s there now is a two-story home that’s become dilapidated and is beyond rehabilitation.
According to the July 23 Act 250 filing, the new building will be 9,267 square feet and hooked up to town water and wastewater systems. The actual retail floor space will be 7,263 square feet, and there will be room for 33 parking spaces.
“The design of both the Project building and the site have been heavily informed and influenced by input from the community members who appealed the local zoning permit to the Environmental Court,” writes attorney David Cooper, who represents von Turkovich for the permitting process. “As revised, the proposed architectural style of the retail building matches several other homes and businesses in the Pittsford area. The exterior facade will have ivory vinyl siding with large windows on either side of a front sliding door entrance. Wall mounted exterior lighting will illuminate the retail store sign above the entrance. Two rectangular cupolas will adorn the gray asphalt-shingled roof.”
Details on signage will be available once a tenant is identified, Cooper wrote.
Von Turkovich’s attempts to develop the property date back to 2002 when an Act 250 permit was filed to install a post office there. According to a history Cooper provided in the July 23 application, the post office application was contested and denied by the Environmental Court on the grounds that the plans didn’t accommodate for traffic. The plan was revised, resubmitted and denied again. Nothing happened with the property until 2016 when the Dollar General was proposed.
Cooper writes that the latest proposal fits with the town plan and is in an area where the town has encouraged that sort of development.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.